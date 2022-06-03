Teofimo Lopez and Jack Catterall agree to a fight on Twitter

Teofimo Lopez and Jack Catterall have verbally agreed to a fight on Twitter.

It all started when Lopez responded to a tweet by ESPN Ringside which announced a potential fight between 'The Takeover' and Pedro Campa. The former Unified Lightweight Champion responded to the tweet saying all the fighters at 140-pounds were ducking him and that Josh Taylor was protected like he was in a witness protection program.

In response to his tweet, Jack Catterall tweeted out saying:

"I agree he is a Bi*ch he won’t fight me so he won’t be fighting you anytime soon but we can get it on the meantime."

Teofimo Lopez agreed to the offer and said that he was interested in fighting Catterall. 'El Gato' then told Lopez to get in touch with his team:

"I didn’t expect anything less tell your team to contact me directly and we can get it on."

'The Takeover' still seemed a little skeptical so he asked Catterall not to switch the flip on him. 'El Gato' took the opportunity to reply to Lopez as well as shame Josh Taylor:

"They’ll no switch flipping I’m not the tartan tornarsehole I don’t hide from anyone , I’m self managed so I’ll await the call , have a good weekend."

Seemingly having agreed to a fight, the pair wished each other a blessed weekend and that was the end of their conversation.

Take a look at the tweets complied by Michael Benson:

George Kambosos Jr. reveals how Teofimo Lopez understimated him

George Kambosos Jr. has revealed how Teofimo Lopez underestimated him in their match-up in November last year. 'Ferocious' was the heavy favorite going into the fight, which was supposed to be a routine title defense for the champion. However, the Aussie stood toe-to-toe with Lopez and gave him a run for his money.

In a recent interview with Top Rank, he revealed what 'The Takeover' was thinking:

“He [Teofimo Lopez] really thought that 'Who is this Aussie? He isn’t going to do this to me, he can’t hang with me, I am the top dog. I am the guy who just beat [Vasyl] Lomachenko. I have been kicking everyone out, what’s he gonna do to me?' But like I said, I am a different breed.”

The Australian is currently preparing for his first title defense. Lopez, on the other hand, left the Lightweight division and now looks to be world champion in the 140-pound division.

Watch the entire video below:

