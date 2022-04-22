"Thanks dad!" - Tommy Fury reacts to his father comparing him to Gennadiy Golovkin

Tommy Fury has reacted to being compared to the great Gennadiy Golovkin by his father.

'TNT' is set to fight this weekend on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. The 22-year-old is set to face fellow prospect Daniel Bocianski in what is expected to be the biggest test of his career.

Days away from his bout with the Polish boxer, Fury's father John compared him to a legend. The colorful trainer compared his son to unified middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in a recent interview.

Fury has now reacted to the comparison from his father at the pay-per-view undercard press conference earlier today.

The light-heavyweight prospect seemed thankful for being compared to someone of 'GGG's pedigree. He also noted that those who have seen him in the gym know his true skill.

Fury said:

"Thanks very much dad, appreciate it, thanks for the support, thank you. That literally just comes from what we've seeing in the gym... I've been holding my own with some very good fighters in sparring. When I take sparring into the ring, you're going to see what I can do. We don't get people that I can knock over in sparring to have an easy spar. I haven't had an easy spar my entire life."

Watch Tommy Fury discuss being compared to Gennadiy Golovkin below:

Tommy Fury discusses sparring UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall

Iron sharpens iron, and Tommy Fury is a former teammate of heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall.

The two Brits have known each other for nearly a decade, as the MMA fighter notably trained with Tyson Fury early in his career. Around this time, the younger Fury began getting involved in boxing and was one of his sparring partners with Aspinall.

'TNT' discussed training with Aspinall at the aforementioned press conference. While discussing how sparring has improved him as a fighter, he noted that he used to fight the future UFC fighter as a teenager.

Fury said:

"15, 16 years old, I was sparring Tom Aspinall, who's now number two in the UFC or something like that. I was having whole trade-offs with him, and I was about ten stone. I know what I've got inside me, I've got a heart of a lion and balls like King Kong, we all have in this family. You're going to see it. Only me and my team know this, and each fight you're going to see more and more of that."

