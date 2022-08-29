"You know where to find me" - Tommy Fury reacts to KSI's call-out

KSI called out Tommy Fury as a potential opponent following his fight against Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

'The Nightmare' put on a show at the O2 Arena in front of a packed crowd on August 27. In his post-fight interview, he called out 'TNT' for a potential fight. In response to his call-out, Tyson Fury's younger brother tweeted out saying:

"You know where to find me @KSI"

KSI faced Swarmz and and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in one night and shook off the ring rust by knocking both of them out.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, has not fought since April this year. He was set to fight Jake Paul for the second time. However, 'TNT' had to pull out of the fight after being denied entry into the United States. The Brit pulled out of a fight against Paul for the second time in a row.

'The Nightmare' has already announced that he will return to action in January and will up the level of opponents for his second fight back.

Fury will be the perfect opponent for the YouTuber turned boxer. 'TNT' has a winning record of 8-0 as a professional boxer and will have the height and reach advantage over the 'It's not over yet' singer.

Take a look at the tweet by Tommy Fury:

KSI compares himself to Deontay Wilder following his win against Swarz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda

KSI compared his power to former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder following his win over Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

'JJ' knocked out both his opponents within the second round in what was an exciting night in boxing. In both his fights, neither the rapper nor Pineda were able to handle his power. The professional boxer grimaced every time 'JJ' landed a body shot.

In an interview following his fight, he spoke about his power and compared it to Deontay Wilder. Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter:

"These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it."

KSI will look to fight a couple more fights before he can take on Jake Paul, which is his main aim of returning to boxing. He will look to get on par with Paul's level of experience.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

