"I prefer Fanta" - TommyInnit tries KSI and Logan Paul's Prime for the first time while on LADbible's Snack Wars

In February this year, KSI and Logan Paul went from enemies to business partners and announced Prime Hydration, a drink to rival the likes of Gatorade.

British YouTuber and streamer TommyInnit, who is friends with both 'JJ' and Paul, was the latest guest on LADbible's Snack Wars series. He got to try Prime for just the second time and give his official review on it.

Producers from LADbible placed the Tropical Punch flavor of Prime representing the US, and a British drink named Vimto. TommyInnit, whose real name is Thomas Simons, was ecstatic to try the drink and give his opinion on it. Simons took a sip of Vimto and rated it a 'C out of 10' and described it as 'fine'. He revealed that he had tried Prime only once before at his friend's house:

"So I had Prime once, at my friend's house. And if I say what I thought about it, I'll be sued, so."

He then introduced the drink before taking a sip, saying it was his best friend KSI and Logan Paul's drink. He then very nervously drank two sips of the drink and gave his thoughts on it:

"It's alright, it's not..."

Before saying anything about the drink, he decided to FaceTime KSI, but 'The Nightmare' did not pick up and Simons gave his review of the drink:

"This drink sucks, I'm gonna say it, you just lost. This drink is fine, I prefer Fanta, but I prefer it to Dr. Pepper. I would drink it for free."

His review appeared to be a way of taking a dig at KSI for not picking up his call while he was on the show. The producers behind the camera could not hold in their laughter as the Streamer dissed the drink.

Take a look at the video:

Logan Paul and KSI announce new Prime sticks that turn a bottle of water into a bottle of Prime

Logan Paul and KSI have released a brand new Prime Hydration product.

A week after releasing their brand new flavor Meta Moon, the company has taken another big step by releasing Prime Hydration Sticks. The sticks are water soluble powdered versions of their drinks and are available in almost all of the flavors.

The official Twitter account announced the product:

"PRIME HYDRATION STICKS Introducing a water soluble, powdered version of our drink...you can now bring your favorite flavors with you everywhere you go - available NOW in the US!"

The drink is only available in the United States as of now. Fans are wondering where they can get their hands on the new product. Prime bottles are selling out of stores so rapidly in the US and UK that fans have been complaining about not being able to get their hands on the drink in stores.

Take a look at the tweet:

DrinkPrime @PrimeHydrate



Introducing a water soluble, powdered version of our drink...



you can now bring your favorite flavors with you everywhere you go - available NOW in the US! PRIME HYDRATION STICKSIntroducing a water soluble, powdered version of our drink...you can now bring your favorite flavors with you everywhere you go - available NOW in the US! PRIME HYDRATION STICKS 💧Introducing a water soluble, powdered version of our drink... you can now bring your favorite flavors with you everywhere you go - available NOW in the US! https://t.co/ZrnPCMi2XM

Poll : 0 votes