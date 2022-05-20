"The only sport that's more fickle than boxing is football" - Tony Bellew compares Canelo Alvarez's loss with English Premier League

Former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Tony Bellew has expressed his thoughts on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's defeat to Dmitry Bivol.

The entire world witnessed a huge shock defeat for pound-for-pound king, Canelo Alvarez, on May 7. The Mexican once again stepped up to the challenge to face undefeated Russian light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol, with the WBA Light Heavyweight Title on the line.

The Russian produced a scintillating act at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to deal the Mexican his second professional defeat. Throughout the one-sided fight, the champion flexed his superior activity and strength, and showcased skills that proved to be too much for Alvarez to handle.

When Bellew was asked if fans had become overly critical of 'Cinnamon' after his loss to Bivol, he replied:

"Absolutely ridiculous. The guy [Canelo] has just been on an amazing win streak in various weight classes for years and he's just blitzed everyone. Now he's had one off night and all of a sudden, 'He's just not that good is he?' Unbelievable mate. It's such a fickle sport, the only sport i know that is more fickle than boxing is football and it's usually Premier League football as well."

'Bomber' also went on to say:

"He's an amazing fighter, don't knock him. He's a freaky talent and individual, he had an off-night. He hasn't come out and made any excuses, he hasn't come out and said he has any injuries, which he clearly had in the build-up, but he just lost to the better man. Fair play to him."

The Liverpudlian is of course a huge fan of the second biggest Merseyside football club, Everton. After the season Everton have been on this year, Bellew has witnessed the nature of reactionary fans in the sport first hand.

The former champion's team managed to survive relegation from the Premier League last night after a late goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to keep the 'Toffees' in the league.

Watch Bellew's full interview here, via 'iFL TV' (YouTube):

Have fans been too reactionary towards Canelo Alvarez after his loss?

After the success of Floyd Mayweather in his outstanding 50-0 career, fans seem to expect fighters to hold their unbeaten records throughout their careers. That's not the realistic nature of boxing and combat sports.

Many great fighters lose multiple times as professionals, Muhammed Ali and Mike Tyson are prime examples of that. Canelo Alvarez is still the first boxer in history to become the undisputed champion at super middleweight and is also a multi-weight world champion.

The Mexican will undoubtedly bounce back from his loss with more impressive wins and achievements in his career, as he is still only 31 years old and has a long journey ahead of him.

Watch Canelo vs Bivol here, via 'DAZN Boxing':

