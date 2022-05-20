"I don't respect you" - Everton's Richarlison lashes out at Liverpool legend after Crystal Palace win

Everton forward Richarlison has hit back at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher after the Toffees' win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday, May 19.

Carragher has often accused the Brazilian of going down easily in matches this season in search of a penalty or a foul.

It started in April with the Merseyside Derby when Everton frustrated the Reds in the first half. They tried to break the flow of the game by time-wasting, committing fouls, or even diving, which saw Anthony Gordon being booked for simulation. Carragher has since spoken a few times about Richarlison's supposed play-acting.

It didn't sit well with the forward, who stated that he doesn't respect the former Liverpool defender.

He tweeted:

"@Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you"

Richarlison Andrade @richarlison97 @Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you @Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you 💩

This came after Everton secured another year in the Premier League after a tough fight in the relegation battle this season. They beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park to secure safety with one match to go.

The Toffees were 2-0 down at the end of the first half after goals from Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles ahead. However, Everton made a brilliant comeback through goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They visit the Emirates to face Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League 2021-22 season (May 22).

Liverpool hoping for assistance from Steven Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho and Co.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season. They beat Chelsea on penalties in the final of both cups. They have also reached the final of the Champions League where they'll face Real Madrid on May 28 at the Stade de France.

They are still in the hunt for the Premier League title as well with just one match to go. After leaders Manchester City drew 2-2 with West Ham United on May 15, their lead over second-placed Liverpool was reduced to just one point.

The Reds face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in their last game of the season on May 22. City, meanwhile, face Aston Villa, who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The Villans also have former Reds midfielder Philippe Coutinho in their team.

Hence, they could kill two birds with one stone if they secure a win over Manchester City at the Etihad on May 22.

Edited by Parimal