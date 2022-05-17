Why the FA Cup final defeat is a reality check for Chelsea this season

Chelsea have struggled to close the wide gap between themselves and the top two big clubs in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have been blown away by the quality of both Manchester City and Liverpool. This is despite trying to match the two clubs earlier in the season.

Recall that Thomas Tuchel wanted his Chelsea team to hunt the big teams from the very start of the current campaign, as seen in The Guardian.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

The London club did kick-start the 2021-22 campaign on a bright note and were on course to end the dominance of the two English giants. However, they ended up capitulating in the heat of the season.

Chelsea were even at the top of the league for a few months but couldn't sustain their title challenge for a long period of time.

Many will blame Chelsea's woes on their never-ending injury crisis this season as well as the the club ownership saga, of which this may be true.

LDN @LDNFootbalI • Abramovich sanctioned and forced to sell the club

• Two Cup Final penalty shootout losses

• Injuries to key players

• Covid issues



However, in reality, the Blues are still far from matching Manchester City and Liverpool and would need to put in more work to achieve such a goal.

Tuchel's team have now lost back-to-back cup finals to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Wembley this season, which is a big reality check.

Liverpool win second domestic title this season

Despite Liverpool having failed to beat the Blues in regular-time on four occasions this season, the Reds have equally stepped up when it mattered most.

The disappointments suffered by the Blues at Wembley this season alone but points to the fact that Liverpool are still miles ahead of Chelsea.

Tuchel's side are currently 20 points adrift of the summit of the league table with two games left. Whereas, it was 19 points after the end of last season.

Chelsea are also 16 points behind Liverpool, who have beaten them twice in two cup finals this season. Whereas, the gap between the two clubs last season was just two points after 38 games.

It only shows that there is still enough work for the London club to do. As the gap between the Blues and the two English giants continues to increase at the moment.

The big question now is, what does Tuchel's team need to do in order to reduce the big gap between them and their league rivals?

#2 Chelsea need to be more consistent in their performances

Rome wasn't built in a day, the same way Liverpool and Manchester City didn't just assemble their world-class squads in one or two seasons.

The two English giants are products of consistency. This should be a leaf that the Blues must borrow if they are to bridge the gap between their league rivals.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Guided them to their 1st top-flight trophy in 30 years.



Guided them to their 1st FA Cup trophy in 16 years.



Guided them to their 1st Champions League trophy in 14 years.



Guided them to their 1st League Cup trophy in 10 years.



Klopp has been in charge of his Liverpool team since 2015 and Pep Guardiola took over at Manchester City a year later. Tuchel is just in his first full season as Chelsea manager.

At the moment, it looks impossible, just as Tuchel admitted in an interview as seen in Goal. But if given enough time with the Blues like the other two coaches, it will be very much achievable.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"We are losing, of course, Toni, we’re losing Andreas. So this is tough and we already have gap close."



#2 Smart signings will have to be made in the summer

Another advantage the likes of Klopp and Manchester City have enjoyed at their respective English clubs is the privilege of making smart and key signings.

The two clubs have barely left any position vacant in the team empty for long, as they are always in the transfer market for suitable replacements.

A classic example was Liverpool's decision to sign winger Luis Diaz in January. The player has now gone on to add a new dimension to the Reds' attack, making them more lethal and direct.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Liverpool wouldn't be fighting for the quadruple without Luis Diaz.



What a signing. Liverpool wouldn't be fighting for the quadruple without Luis Diaz.What a signing. https://t.co/ONdVX7HV5q

Manchester City have also signed Erling Haaland in a bid to improve their attack. Such transfer intent all points to how seriously minded the two clubs can be in the transfer market.

The London club will need to emulate the transfer model of their league rivals. After all, they aim to stand a chance of going toe-to-toe with them in the near future.

The Blues have been guilty of signing players who, most times, don't suit their system. They also tend to keep it up late in terms of making recruitments in key areas of their team.

Edited by Shardul Sant