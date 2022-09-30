"I know that s**t hurt" - Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul talk about their first fight and Paul falling against the ropes 

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spoke candidly about their first fight back in December of last year.

The pair started going back and forth when Paul was fighting Woodley's teammate and friend Ben Askren. After 'The Problem Child' knocked out Askren in the ring, 'The Chosen One' took it upon himself to avenge his friend. The fight was evenly matched, but both fighters had their moments of excellence.

The pair set aside their differences for the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul as they spoke about their first fight. Woodley spoke about the viral moment where he almost knocked Paul out with a punch that sent the YouTuber into the ropes:

"I just remember like when I hit you I f***ing saw you kinda go through the ropes I'm like, alright this s**t over with. Then I remember you went to the side and was kinda laughing and I was like, 'That m**********er laughing but I know that s**t hurt'"

Jake Paul added:

"I was sticking my tongue out and s**t. Still the best punch I've been hit with in an actual match, probably in sparring too."

After the first fight, many fans and boxing pundits alike argued that Paul was knocked out on his feet and the ropes saved him from getting knocked down. However, 'The Problem Child' denied it.

Jake Paul explains his rivalry with KSI to Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul spoke to Tyron Woodley about what started his rivalry with KSI and why he wants to fight the Brit in a boxing match. 'JJ' and Paul have agreed to fight each other next year at Wembley stadium after going back and forth for a while on Twitter. There's no love lost between the pair, and both their boxing careers revolve around a penultimate fight between them.

During the same episode, Woodley asked Paul what their rivalry was all about, and 'The Problem Child' explained:

"What it comes down to, is like s**t talk and like things that he said about my family back in 2017 and he beat Logan, right? Like before they became 'friends'. He [Logan Paul] was drunk in the sprinter van and I could tell how badly he was emotionally hurting. Logan grabbed me, literally by the neck and was like you have to beat KSI for our family."

Paul is currently set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. He is chasing his sixth win as a professional boxer against a man that is considered the UFC 'G.O.A.T'.

