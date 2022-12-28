Tyson Fury answers whether he came out of retirement for money

Tyson Fury has revealed the real reason for coming out of retirement.

It is worth noting that 'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year after his bout against Dillian Whyte in April.

Following an impressive KO victory over his long-time rival, Fury went on to announce that he was stepping away from the sport. However, 'The Gypsy King' wasn't able to stay away from the ring and decided to make a comeback.

Since his return, Fury has often found himself at the end of a lot of criticism, as many people believe he returned because of the money. However, that is not true according to the man himself.

During his recent appearance on Raw: The Fight Within podcast, 'The Gypsy King' spoke about the same and said:

"I don't care if I've got 50 pence or 50 million. I don't really care. So why did I come back? I'm not coming back for a few quid because it doesn't make any difference to me at all and I've achieved everything I ever wanted to do but why am I back? Because it makes me feel fulfilled and whole again. It makes my heart whole."

Tyson Fury claims his first-ever fight was at the age of 9

During the same episode of Raw: The Fight Within, Tyson Fury opened up about his boxing journey and revealed how he had his first ever fight as a kid.

Interestingly, Fury's first ever fight was against his next-door neighbor at the age of 9, and it was set up by his older brother. Tyson Fury revealed:

"I remember having a fight with my next door neighbor. The two bigger brothers set it up and he said to me, 'Oh, do you wanna fight the lad next door?' I said, 'Yeah, whatever if you want.' I was about 10, 9 I was. For no reason, just like set it up for a bit of fun for the older brothers. We went around and we had a little dust up on the front lawn for no apparent reason. The trousers kept falling down."

Watch the full podcast below:

