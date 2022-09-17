"So fake" - Fans react to Tyson Fury paying his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace earlier today. The duo was spotted carrying a bouquet. Fury wrote a letter and placed it alongside the bouquet at the gates of the palace. The letter read:

"To our Queen, Great may your bed be in heaven. Love from Tyson and Paris xx Gypsy King x"

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury leaving flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace this week following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II…

Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8. The entire boxing world showed their respect and offered their condolences to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Celebrities like David Beckham queued in the line outside Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen as well. Fans were extremely touched by Beckham's gesture of opting to stand in line.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews David Beckham waited 13 hours in the queue at Westminster Hall to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

However, some fans were not very impressed with Tyson Fury for some reason. They believed he was putting up an act and seemed very fake. One user tweeted out saying:

"Lmao. They have to take pictures and post it on the internet too."

Boxingfanboxer @boxingfanboxer @MichaelBensonn Lmao. They have to take pictures and post it on the internet too.

Another user could not believe how Fury signed his letter:

"No way he signed off his letter to the deceased Queen with ‘Gypsy King’"

JS @jsjs_777 @MichaelBensonn No way he signed off his letter to the deceased Queen with 'Gypsy King'

One user even went as far as to call his gesture 'fake':

"Oh yeah like every other traveller will be doing [laughing emoji] guys so fake."

Wuddy Molf @MUDDYW0LF @MichaelBensonn Oh yeah like every other traveller will be doing guys so fake.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua contract details revealed

The talks for a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are at an advanced stage right now. Earlier this month, 'The Gypsy King' called out Joshua to fight for the WBC title and 'AJ' agreed. Talks had stopped in between out of respect for the Queen, but according to Michael Benson, the former Unified Heavyweight Champion has agreed to all the terms set by Fury.

Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter, with the contract details:

"Anthony Joshua has now accepted… Tyson Fury's initial 60/40 split offer Rematch clause, 50/50 split if AJ wins and Fury's demanded date of Dec 3rd. If no contract disputes, only issue outstanding is broadcaster. Both have said they're open to joint BT/DAZN PPV."

Latest updates indicate that Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions has already sent over the contract to 'AJ' and all that is left is for the Brit to sign it. A month after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in a row, he will look to take on the WBC Champion next.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua has now accepted…



Tyson Fury's initial 60/40 split offer

Rematch clause 50/50 split if AJ wins

Fury's demanded date of Dec 3rd



If no contract disputes, only issue outstanding is broadcaster. Both have said they're open to joint BT/DAZN PPV.

