"I’d pay for that myself!” - Tyson Fury wishes to get punched by Mike Tyson like the airplane intruder

After Mike Tyson recently punched a passenger on a plane who was harassing him, Tyson Fury said he'd pay to get hit by the iconic champion.

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' was caught on video hitting a fellow passenger on a plane for encroaching on Tyson's personal space. Despite possible legal charges Mike Tyson might be facing, Fury, however, stands beside the former champion. In an interview with talkSPORT, he said:

"Mike Tyson is a real OG. You can't mess with Mike because you don't know what he's going to do. But all the people, all the fun police, they'll all be on Mike to get him cancelled as well."

The royal legacy of Mike Tyson includes his 50 wins (44 KO's), six losses, and two no contests. Rightly so dubbed 'The Baddest Man on the Planet,' Tyson struck fear through opponents before they ever set foot in the ring with him.

Fury joked:

"Now you can say you've been punched in the face by a legend, a world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson. I'd pay for that myself!"

Would you pay to get hit by legendary Mike Tyson?

Tyson Fury warns fans of what happens when messing with Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury had some choice words to defend the former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after the plane incident. He said:

"How can you go around prodding a lion with a stick? How long can you prod a guy for before he does something about it?"

Mike Tyson is infamously known for biting off part of Evander Holyfield's ear in their second match in 1997. It has since then been dubbed 'The Bite Fight'. Tyson has always been a wild-card in boxing. However, since retirement in 2005, it seems some fans have forgotten what his lineage looks like, and how he got his nickname.

Anyone who needs a refresher should check out his Instagram post:

Edited by Aditya Singh