Tyson Fury will likely face Chinese boxer next says Bob Arum

In his upcoming professional fight, there is a strong likelihood that Tyson Fury, popularly known as 'The Gypsy King' will be matched up against a Chinese boxer, as stated by the renowned boxing promoter Bob Arum.

As reported by Michael Benson, an online boxing editor, the legendary promoter disclosed that Zhilei Zhang is the most likely candidate to be 'The Gypsy King's' next opponent. Efforts are currently underway to reach a definitive agreement this weekend for the highly anticipated WBC heavyweight world title fight scheduled for July.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Zhilei Zhang is now the frontrunner for Fury's next fight, Bob Arum has revealed. He said they are trying to finalise the deal this weekend for the WBC heavyweight world title fight in July. [ Tyson Fury vs Zhilei Zhang is now the frontrunner for Fury's next fight, Bob Arum has revealed. He said they are trying to finalise the deal this weekend for the WBC heavyweight world title fight in July. [ @Ringside73 ‼️ Tyson Fury vs Zhilei Zhang is now the frontrunner for Fury's next fight, Bob Arum has revealed. He said they are trying to finalise the deal this weekend for the WBC heavyweight world title fight in July. [@Ringside73] https://t.co/iJNxbiZFWu

Tyson Fury, with 14 years of experience in professional boxing, has participated in 34 fights, maintaining an impressive boxing record of 33 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, with 24 of those victories achieved through knockout.

On December 3, 2022, Fury engaged in a heavyweight WBC title defense match against his fellow British boxer, Derek Chisora, emerging victorious with a 10th round technical knockout (TKO).

Meawhile, Zhilei Zhang, a Chinese professional boxer, emerged victorious over Joe Joyce with a sixth-round TKO, claiming the WBO interim heavyweight title.

Notably, Zhang has had a successful amateur career, securing bronze medals at the 2007 and 2009 World Championships, as well as a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics, all in the super-heavyweight division.

_______________________________________________________________

Why did the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight fail to materialize?

The highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which has been the subject of long-standing rumors, appears to be unlikely in the near future.

In the latest developments, 'The Gypsy King' maintained that in order to secure the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion, he would agree to face Oleksandr Usyk on the condition that the victor receives 70% of the proceeds generated by the match.

During the negotiations, it was disclosed by Usyk's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, that Tyson Fury and his team had declined the most recent proposal of a 60-40 split for the victor. Fury, expressing his terms on Instagram, claimed that Usyk and his team were only deserving of 30% and firmly declared, Usyk can either accept the offer or leave it.

"You either take it or leave it."

Krassyuk suggested that Usyk could instead face British boxer Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk. Fury, in response, urged Usyk to fight Dubois, claiming that it wouldn't yield a significant monetary reward. He further emphasized,

"If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King."

Exhibiting his unwavering resolve, Fury declared through an Instagram video that he would reduce Usyk's 30% offer by 1% for every day the Ukrainian boxer neglected to confirm his participation in the bout.

It is worth noting that the last boxer to hold all the world heavyweight titles simultaneously was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

Poll : 0 votes