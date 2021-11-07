Logan Paul interested in fighting Tyson Fury in an MMA match; says he can take the Englishman down

YouTube megastar Logan Paul has asserted that he's willing to fight heavyweight boxing icon Tyson Fury in an MMA match.

Logan Paul was in attendance at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury kick-off press conference earlier tonight. Apart from supporting his younger brother Jake, 'The Maverick' also fielded questions from the media regarding his own boxing career amid rumors of him possibly fighting Mike Tyson. In response to being asked who his favorite fighter is as of late, Logan Paul stated:

“Probably Tyson Fury. Yeah, so I love Tyson Fury.” Additionally, upon being asked whether this is strange, given how his brother Jake Paul is fighting Tyson’s half-brother Tommy Fury, Logan Paul said, “Nah. I think Jake should fight Tommy, then I should fight Tyson.”

Additionally, Logan Paul was asked if his rumored fight against Mike Tyson doesn’t come to be, would he be ready to fight Tyson Fury instead. Paul replied by saying:

“Yes, sir; in an MMA match.” ‘The Maverick’ was also asked if he’d take down the gigantic Fury in an MMA fight, to which he responded by noting, “The bigger they are, the harder they fall, brother.”

Logan Paul has previously claimed that he’ll compete in an MMA fight someday. Similarly, Tyson Fury, too, has indicated that he’s unafraid of competing in the sport of MMA. Nevertheless, neither of the two boxers has competed in an MMA fight yet.

You can watch Logan Paul’s interview with FightHype in the video below:

Tyson Fury is likely to pursue undisputed heavyweight gold rather than a fight with Logan Paul

Paul is apparently willing to face Fury in an MMA bout, but the heavyweight great has his sights on a significantly greater goal.

Tyson Fury’s most recent outing was an 11th-round KO win over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight last month. It witnessed ‘The Gypsy King’ successfully defend The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles.

Frank Warren @frankwarren_tv Take a moment to enjoy one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time…

Take a moment to enjoy one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time… https://t.co/dluQ8P1nWF

Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. Usyk is set to defend these titles in a rematch against Anthony Joshua next. In order to become boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury needs the belts Usyk currently possesses.

However, before facing the winner of the Usyk-Joshua rematch, Fury will first have to fight WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte next. Whyte is the WBC’s mandatory title challenger.

Dillian Whyte was scheduled to defend his title against Otto Wallin last month, but the fight fell apart due to Whyte suffering a shoulder injury. Wallin is now lobbying for this fight to be rescheduled, demanding that its winner should face Tyson Fury.

Considering all the aforementioned variables at play, a possible MMA fight between Tyson Fury and Logan Paul seems unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

