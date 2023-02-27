UFC president Dana White details his first-ever interaction with Jake Paul

Despite just three years of experience in the world of combat sports, Jake Paul has made quite the name for himself. 'The Problem Child' has always managed to stay in the headlines, be it for something good or bad.

Such has been the case with his relationship with UFC president Dana White. Paul has been quite critical of White over the years regarding fighter pay and the healthcare offered by the UFC to its fighters.

While the two have not met each other on many occasions, Dana White recently opened up about the first time he saw Jake Paul in person. During a recent appearance on Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White revealed that he saw Paul for the first time whilst in attendance for the first fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

While describing the incident, Dana White said:

"He rolls up to me, the first time. I didn't even know who he was, I didn't know who he was or anything and he's a total fu*king wise as*, right? So I'm trying to talk to the guy and he's, you know, he's being a total fu*king wise as* and I'm like, 'Listen man, I'm trying to get my seat situated here.'"

Watch the interview below:

What did Jake Paul say following his loss to Tommy Fury?

The highly anticipated Paul vs. Fury fight went down last night in Saudi Arabia. The fight turned out to be much closer than most people expected and 'TNT' managed to get a close split decision victory.

Following his first pro-boxing loss, Jake Paul did not seem to agree with how the bout was scored. However, 'The Problem Child' remained humble in defeat, giving his respect to Tommy Fury and suggesting that he would fight 'TNT' again.

Here's what Paul had to say during the post-fight interview:

“All respect to Tommy, he won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice, so it is what it is.”

Watch the video below:

