"Stop the war" - Vasyl Lomachenko touches down at LAX and talks about his experience in Ukraine's war against Russia

Vasyl Lomachenko is back in the United States for the first time in over four months. Earlier this year, when Russia declared war on Ukraine, Lomachenko, along with Oleksandr Usyk, returned to their country to defend it. Although 'The Cat' got out of the country to prepare for his rematch against Anthony Joshua, there was no news of 'The Matrix' until today.

Earlier today, the former Unified Lightweight Champion landed at LAX and looked extremely happy to be back. 'Loma' had his eyes set on an undisputed title fight even before he left to go fight in the war. Upon arrival, he was greeted by the media and fans. His first words to the media were:

"I pray everyday for Ukraine, for (the) people and (to) stop the war. Then I come back to Ukraine, I think it was second day of war and, yeah sure, your mind change because you see (a) different life. Nobody knows what happened on this day, it's very bad, it's very bad for this world."

Lomachenko's last fight was in December 2021 against a tough opponent in Richard Commey. It was just his second fight following his loss to Teofimo Lopez and he was looking to make a statement. However, he has since been inactive and away from the ring for a few months, so he will look to get a warm-up fight before going for titles.

Take a look at the video posted by Top Rank on Twitter:

Vasyl Lomachenko puts the Lightweigth division on notice with an announcement

Vasyl Lomachenko has made it very clear that there is only one thing on his mind. He wants to become the Undisputed Lightweight champion of the world. Currently, all the belts hang around the waist of Devin Haney following his win over George Kambosos Jr.

In the same interview with Top Rank, 'Loma' made an announcement to the division:

"I prepare for this moment and I need this chance, I need this fight. Undisputed, undisputed world champion. Hi, it's Loma, I'm here, I'm in Los Angeles. Thank you who follow me, who support me and I can't wait. Stay tuned, see you soon."

Fans will be excited to see the former unified lightweight world champion back in action. 'Loma' is considered one of the most technically sound fighters of the present generation and is a treat to watch inside the ring.

