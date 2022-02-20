Vasyl Lomachenko willing to shift training camp to Australia in order to land George Kambosos Jr. fight

Vasyl Lomachenko is willing to do anything to get his title shot. The former Unified Lightweight Champion of the world is currently one of the favorites to secure a fight against George Kambosos Jr. However, Devin Haney is also very keen on facing Kambosos Jr. for an undisputed title fight.

Lomachenko's manager, Egis Klimas, described the extent to which his fighter was willing to go to secure the bout. As reported in a Twitter post by ESPN Ringside, this is what Klimas said:

"[Vasiliy Lomachenko is] not just willing to go to Australia, [he's] willing to move [there] to do camp in Australia a couple months before. That way we can guarantee the [George Kambosos] fight is happening. Let's say the fight is in May, in March Lomachenko will be in Australia to prepare for the fight."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Loma is willing to set up camp in Australia if it means landing the Kambosos fight Loma is willing to set up camp in Australia if it means landing the Kambosos fight 🇺🇦✈️🇦🇺 https://t.co/t1FdVh6ofB

Ever since his dominant win over Richard Commey, Vasyl Lomachenko has made his intentions very clear. All he has on his mind currently is to win his belts back and then challenge for the undisputed title.

Lomachenko lost his belts to Teofimo Lopez Jr. in October 2020. Since that bout did not have a rematch clause, Lopez opted not to fight Lomachenko again after winning a decision in the first.

Since then, many experts and fans seem to believe that Lomachenko's time is over. However, his last two fights have shown that Lomachenko is not slowing down anytime soon. He put up two great performances against Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey.

Mike Coppinger reveals Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. is close to being finalized

ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger has revealed the details of the Australian's first title defense and who the clear front-runner is for the fight.During an interview with ESPN's Max Kellerman, this is what he said:

"Lomachenko did agree to his side and that deal includes a rematch clause if he beats Kambosos, for a second fight in Australia, which of course is very appetizing to the Kambosos side. But no matter who he fights, whether it's Lomachenko more likely or Devin Haney, Kambosos' first defense of his Undisputed Lightweight title is going to be June 5 in Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium."

Take a look at the interview below:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Back with @maxkellerman on Max on Boxing at 5 p.m. ET today on ESPN 2 (and the ESPN app) breaking down the latest news in the world of boxing. Among the topics: @georgekambosos ’s first title defense. Here’s what’s going on with the lightweight champion: Back with @maxkellerman on Max on Boxing at 5 p.m. ET today on ESPN 2 (and the ESPN app) breaking down the latest news in the world of boxing. Among the topics: @georgekambosos’s first title defense. Here’s what’s going on with the lightweight champion: https://t.co/lW5VIv2H8D

Hence, the date and venue of the fight has been finalized but the opponent's still undecided. Vasyl Lomachenko does seem to be the clear front-runner. However, Eddie Hearn will do everything in his power to make sure that his fighter, Devin Haney, gets the shot over the Ukrainian. It will be interesting to see who Kambosos decides to fight.

