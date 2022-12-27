Chris Eubank Jr. didn’t mind bringing some of his Christmas season spirit to work when he sparred in preparation for his fight with Liam Smith in a Santa hat and a matching outfit this festive season.

Check out the video below.

Eubank Jr. tagged his sparring partner in the aforementioned video, 7-0 NBA Americas champion Andrew Murphy. The British boxer and Murphy sparred at his Brighton gym as the 33 year old middleweight prepares for another bout.

The former two-weight world champion spoke to Sky Sports about his plans to spar on Christmas Day, he told Sky Sports:

“It is Christmas Day – as you can see I’ve got the hat on – but we’ve got a big fight against Liam Smith on January 21st, so I’ve got to stay in the gym. We’re going to be doing eight rounds of body sparring today.

"Liam Smith has gone on record saying that he actually nearly dropped me with a body shot a couple of years ago when we sparred. I don’t remember that, but just in case it’s true I’ve got to make sure my stomach area is in tip top shape”.

Check out the full interview here.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith

The two middleweights will meet in a 12 round clash at 160lbs for BOXXER and Sky Sports' first pay-per-view event of 2023.

The bout will see Liverpool’s Liam smith travel to take on the former British champion at AO Arena in Manchester. The winner of this bout could potentially challenge for a world title in the future.

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith Press Conference

Liam Smith and Eubank Jr. Continue to trade barbs leading up to to their winter showdown. Smith reacted to Jr’s Christmas Spar with an expletive ridden tweet.

“The same stupid c**t said he won’t give up nothing for Christmas for me, but is in the gym Christmas Day “SPARRING.””

Liam Smith @LiamBeefySmith Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Chris Eubank Jr sparring while wearing a Christmas hat today as he prepares for his fight vs Liam Smith on Jan 21st…[📽️ @ChrisEubankJr Chris Eubank Jr sparring while wearing a Christmas hat today as he prepares for his fight vs Liam Smith on Jan 21st…[📽️ @ChrisEubankJr] https://t.co/cq8K8OZKCb The same stupid cunt said he won’t give up nothing for Christmas for me, but is in the gym Christmas Day “SPARRING” twitter.com/michaelbensonn… The same stupid cunt said he won’t give up nothing for Christmas for me, but is in the gym Christmas Day “SPARRING” twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Smith was referring to the younger Eubank Jr.'s earlier quote earlier this year from a Sky Sports interview, where he said:

"Christmas Day I will be in the gym. I make weight responsibly. I make weight well. I have my turkey and sausages with bacon wrapped around. I am not going to sacrifice my Christmas dinner, not for Liam Smith”.

The two British fighters will headline a card of fights that features the undefeated Richard Riakporhe taking on Krzysztof Glowacki and a heavyweight clash between Joseph Parker and Jack Massey on January 21st 2023.

Poll : 0 votes