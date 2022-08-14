VIDEO: KSI getting bullied by SIDEMEN ahead of his boxing return 

SIDEMEN have released a video of KSI getting bullied by the group ahead of his boxing return on August 27 at the O2 Arena against Swarmz. The clip shows 'JJ' being playfully made fun of regarding his weight gain and music career during his hiatus from boxing.

Watch the full video:

'JJ' will share the ring with a former business partner in Swarmz, who he recorded a song with in 2020 known as Houdini. KSI was meant to face Alex Wassabi but the American pulled out of the bout due to suffering a concussion in training.

KSI will face Swarmz on DAZN pay-per-view in a six-round contest at cruiserweight. 'JJ's brother, Deji, will also be making his return to the ring against Fousey on the undercard.

Despite the disappointment regarding KSI's replacement opponent, the YouTube star has explained why he has chosen to fight Swarmz next:

"I wasn't expecting that. I was like 'Oh Alex, he's pulled out, cool, whatever'. So then obviously with us we're like we gotta get our next opponent. We didn't even think was going to happen, which is Swarmz. Swarmz called me out ages ago and we were just like 'What is this man?'...Honestly, he just thinks he could beat me. I think he posted saying 'I know what I've done."

Watch the full interview:

KSI's last fight was against Logan Paul back in 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Brit won via split-decision to capture the first professional win of his boxing career.

KSI wants to fight Jake Paul next and questions the American's resume

KSI has made no secret that he would like to face Jake Paul next. 'JJ' doesn't believe 'The Problem Child' deserves credit for his 5-0 resume.

"I definitely feel it's been a bit of an illusion. He's very good at manipulating an audience. He's done well to get this far, but it's only a matter of time before I get to him. And once I do, I'm gonna enjoy every f***ing moment of it."

Paul was meant to step up his competition this summer by taking on a fully-fledged professional boxer. 'The Problem Child' tried to reschedule a bout with Tommy Fury on August 6 but the brother of Tyson Fury pulled out for a consecutive time due to visa issues.

Jake Paul then turned his attention to Hasim Rahman Jr. and scheduled a fight for August 6. However, the son of the legendary Hasim Rahman pulled out a week before the bout due to a weight disagreement.

It remains to be seen if 'JJ' can get through Swarmz and fight Paul next. 'JJ' is less experienced than some of Paul's previous opponents like Tyron Woodley. Regardless, with the pair both boasting enormous social media profiles, a bout would be a lucrative opportunity for all parties involved.

