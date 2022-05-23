"Amir Khan wasn't dedicated like Joshua Buatsi is" - Virgil Hunter compares Khan to Buatsi

Virgil Hunter gave his opinion on Joshua Buatsi and Amir Khan following the Buatsi vs. Richards fight over the weekend. When asked by the media in the post-fight interview where he would place Buatsi among the fighters he has trained, Hunter stated:

"At this point, he's the second best fighter I've had. I've had some good fighters, like Amir, but they aren't dedicated like Josh."

Hunter believes Buatsi is great because of his dedication, which is what makes him excited to work with him. He named Amir Khan as one of the better fighters he's dealt with, but at the top of the list, he felt Andre Ward and Joshua Buatsi are the best there is:

"I have him second on the list behind Andre. Everybody else I trained, they're good fighters, but there's always issues. There are no issues with him. Fighters that have a lot of issues, I don't like them. He has no issues, he just has straight dedication and determination. He's a good kid, he's a solid man. That speaks volumes for him. That's why I enjoy having him and I want the best for him."

Virgil Hunter has trained a long list of fighters including Andre Ward, Amir Khan, Andre Berto, and Abner Mares.

Who will Joshua Buatsi face next

Following his unanimous decision win over Craig Richards, Joshua Buatsi has taken the next step towards a world title shot. With a 16-0 record and 13 knockouts, Buatsi is looking for what's next.

Having fought the likes of Ricards Bolotniks, Marko Calic, Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, and Ryan Ford, Buatsi has solidified himself as a title contender.

Potential matchups for Buatsi's next fight include Maksim Vlasov, Anthony Yarde, Callum Smith, Callum Johnson, or even a shot at the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion, Canelo Alvarez. However, it is unlikely that a shot at Alvarez will happen soon, as he is expected to have matches with Dmitry Bivol, Gennadiy Golovkin, and then David Benavidez in the near future.

