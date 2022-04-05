Watch: Canelo Álvarez and Oscar Valdez hit the aqua bag ahead of their title fights

Canelo Álvarez and Oscar Valdez are both set to fight in the next five weeks for world titles. On May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Álvarez will fight Dmitry Bivol for his WBA Light Heavyweight Title. On April 30, also in Las Vegas, Valdez will fight Shakur Stevenson for the WBO and WBC Junior Lightweight Titles.

In a video posted to Twitter by Espinoza Boxing, both members of the Canelo Team can be seen working the aqua bag together in training camp before Valdez's bout in late April.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Álvarez is regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today by most respected bodies. He currently has a record of 57-1-2 with 39 knockouts. His only defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of the modern era.

Álvarez has fought from welterweight up to light heavyweight, winning titles in four different weight classes. He became the first Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion in boxing history in 2021 after defeating Caleb Plant.

Canelo Álvarez is currently preparing for a fight with Dmitry Bivol, the WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion. It will be Canelo's second fight in the weight class. His first came in 2019 when he challenged Sergey Kovalev for his WBO Title and knocked him out in the eleventh round.

Bivol was born in Kyrgyz SSR, the former Soviet Union. He currently has a record of 19-0-0 with 11 knockouts. In December, he defeated Umar Salamov via unanimous decision. Bivol won his first world title in 2016 after defeating Felix Valera. He has faced a number of tough contenders, including Joe Smith Jr. and Jean Pascal.

Canelo Álvarez has also been working closely with Oscar Valdez ahead of his bout with Stevenson later this month. Valdez's record currently stands at 30-0-0 but the upcoming fight will likely be his toughest yet. Stevenson is coming off a TKO victory over Jamel Herring in late 2021. He rose to fame as an amateur after winning a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Edited by John Cunningham