Watch: Jake Paul hilariously trolls Tyson and Tommy Fury in latest training video 

Jake Paul has reacted to a recent training video uploaded by Tommy Fury and his half-brother Tyson.

'The Problem Child' uploaded a hilarious clip to his Instagram Stories, where the 24-year-old can be seen mocking the Fury brothers.

Paul's post came in response to a video Tyson and Tommy uploaded to their social media accounts. In it, the pair can be seen preparing for 'TNT's upcoming fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul stated that he was not impressed with how the 22-year-old looked in the training footage.

"I thought he looked a little stiff and a little fat. It looks like he was coming off of eating Twinkies all day long. And it looks like he's trying to fight like his older brother all of a sudden with that bounce. That's harder to learn than you think Tommy, there. And you're giving away all your stuff right away in the first day."

Catch TMZ Sports' interview with Jake Paul below:

"I love Tyson" - Jake Paul shows his affection for 'The Gypsy King'

Jake Paul also revealed that he and Tyson Fury had been sending each other voice messages in their social media DMs.

"You know, we're going back-and-forth in the DMs right now, me and Tyson, sending each other voice messages. Pretty funny. I'm calling his brother a squid. He saying, 'He's going to annihilate you Jakey boy.' You can't hate the guy. I love Tyson."

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will go toe-to-toe in the boxing ring on December 18. The fight will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul is currently 4-0 as a professional boxer. The 24-year-old defeated MMA veterans Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren in his last two appearances in the squared circle.

Fury, on the other hand, holds a professional boxing record of 7-0. The Englishman's last fight took place on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley. The 22-year-old defeated Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision.

