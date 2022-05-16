Watch: Tyson Fury and John Fury run and shadowboxing on vacation

Tyson Fury and his father John have been shown enjoying their time together in a collage of videos from Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions.

The pair are seen enjoying espresso and going for a run together while listening to Rihanna. They joked about their run time and Tyson stated:

"For a big fat f*cker, not too bad."

He also stated about his father, who he calls Big John Fury:

"Should've seen my dad motoring down the front then, no top on, thought he was John Travolta."

After their four-mile run, the father-son duo got into some shadowboxing in the town square and 'The Gypsy King' ended his vlog by saying:

"Tune in if you want to see more!"

Fury recently posted some footage to Instagram of him enjoying time with his wife in France.

Watch the full clip here:

Is Tyson Fury really retired?

Since Fury announced his retirement following his Dillian Whyte win, it has been brought into question whether he really means it.

The undefeated heavyweight champion (32-0-1, with 23 KOs) has stated that he doesn't have anymore more to give and money will not be able to bring him back to the ring. When speaking with Piers Morgan on Uncensored, Morgan stated that at the end of the Fury vs. Whyte fight, after 'The Gypsy King's retirement announcement, his wife looked at Morgan in a way that implied she didn't believe that he was ready to retire.

Tyson Fury had this to say:

"Every good dog has his day and like the great Roman leader said, there will always be someone else to fight. I'm happy, I'm healthy. I've still got my brains, I can still talk, I've got a beautiful wife, I've got six kids. I've got team belts, I've got plenty of money, success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?"

He went on to explain that boxing is a dangerous sport, and one unlucky blow can mean never getting up off of the canvas of the ring. He then claimed he has reached the peak of success and now wants to enjoy the fruits of his labor with his family.

Catch Fury's comments here:

Tyson Fury recently posted this picture of his family enjoying retirement:

