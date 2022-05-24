Watch: Tyson Fury's interaction with former coach Ben Davison after KO win vs. Dillian Whyte

Following Tyson Fury's impressive victory over British rival Dillian Whyte at Wembley, a video has surfaced of the heavyweight champion interacting with his former trainer Ben Davison, who was in the crowd.

Davison was just 23-years-old when he first met Fury in the back of a car during his break in Marbella. At this point, Fury had hit rock bottom. Weighing over 300lbs and drinking heavily, the Morecambe fighter even contemplated suicide.

Davison is credited as one of the people who had a huge impact on turning Fury's life around.

After Fury defeated fellow countryman Dillian Whyte with a devastating uppercut in the sixth round, Fury leaned over the ropes to have some words with his former trainer. BT Sport covered the interaction where the Morecambe fighter shouted:

"Ben Mush! Ben Mush! What a knockout, Ben! What a knockout!"

Davison was asked if he ever thought Fury would produce a performance like the one against Whyte, to which he replied:

"Yeah, his family would always say that anything less than this was a failure. They genuinely believed that from the very, very start. It's one thing saying it, then one thing doing it and getting over all the hurdles along the way is unbelievable."

Watch the full video here:

Why did Tyson Fury and Ben Davison part ways?

After Tyson Fury scored a controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in their first fight, Fury felt things were getting “stale” and “repetitive” with Davison.

'The Gypsy King' also believed he would never get a judges' decision in America and that SugarHill Steward was recruited to help him knock Wilder out.

Since Steward's appointment, Fury's strategy seems to have paid off as he has knocked out Wilder in the second and third fights. He also beat Dillian Whyte via technical knockout.

Fury and Davison split but remained friends as the young trainer explained to iFL TV:

“I think everybody knew that we had a friendship and that friendship remains. Just because we’re not working together doesn’t mean the friendship isn’t there and if I can take anything from it [the split], it’s that I didn’t want the working relationship to affect our friendship."

Watch the full interview here:

