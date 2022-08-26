Watch:- YouTuber Deji calls out Mike Tyson for his next fight, backs KSI to beat Jake Paul in boxing 

KSI's younger brother Deji has made a bold call out to Mike Tyson ahead of his upcoming fight. He also gave his prediction for a potential bout between 'JJ' and Jake Paul.

'Tank' is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend against fellow YouTuber Fousey on the undercard of KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda. It is worth noting that both fighters will be looking to get their first victories on fight night. While KSI's younger brother is 0-3 in his boxing career, his opponent is 0-1.

'Tank' first entered the ring back in 2017 against Jake Paul and ended up losing the bout after his corner threw in the towel. His next bout came in 2021 when he took on TikToker Vinnie Hacker and suffered a third-round TKO defeat.

His most recent bout came earlier this year against Alex Wassabi where he showed a lot of improvement from his previous fights. However, 'Tank' lacked the ability to fully unload himself and ended up suffering a split decision loss.

Now, ahead of his fight against Fousey, Deji was asked about who he'd like to face next. He had a rather unexpected response to the question and said:

"Mike Tyson."

'Tank' was also asked to pick the winner for a potential bout between Jake Paul and KSI. To which he replied by saying:

"KSI."

Watch the video below:

Deji claims that he's fighting for himself for the first time since his fight against Jake Paul

'ComedyShortsGamer' has suggested that his upcoming fight against Fousey will be the first time that he's going to fight for himself since his defeat to Jake Paul. As mentioned earlier, 'Tank' has fought two more times since then, however, he has failed to get a single win on his record.

During a recent press-conference about his fight, Deji spoke about why he thinks he will finally get his first win this Saturday. He stated:

"So for the longest time, I think since the Jake Paul fight, I haven't really been fighting for myself. But now I've, I'm now fighting for myself, I'm seeing like what I can do, developing and everything. So I guess you'll just see Saturday."

Watch the video below:

