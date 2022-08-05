What is Andrew Tate's age, height, weight and net worth?

Andrew Tate is a huge social media star who has ammassed a huge following since kickstarting his accounts on multiple platforms. He is known for showing off his wealthy lifestyle and espousing controversial views and opinions.

The British-American was born on 1 December 1986, which makes him 35-years-old. He was born in Luton, England but spends the majority of his time in Romania.

Tate stands at 192 cm tall and weighs around 198lbs (90kg). He is a four-time kickboxing world champion.

The net worth of 'Cobra' is $250 million as of 2022, according to Bio Overview. He has built-up his net worth from his professional fighting career, commentary, reality TV, business and social media revenue.

Andrew Tate has a huge following on social media and racks up billions of views from his hundreds of viral moments. His Instagram account has 3.9 million followers and he has over 11.3 billion views from his various TikTok clips.

Andrew Tate reveals how he got his physique

Although Andrew Tate has an impressive physique, the 35-year-old has revealed that he doesn't lift weights and has only done body weight exercises and low weights for endurance. This was explained when he featured on English YouTuber Mike Thurston's channel.

Thurston is one of the biggest fitness creators on the platform and the pair collaborated for a gym session while they were in Dubai. During the video, Tate said:

"A gym like this is unusual for me because even when I was professionally fighting, I never had a strength routine. I never lifted weights, I never had a strength and conditioning coach, to this day I don't know how strong I am."

Tate later added:

"I used to do push ups, shadow boxing with maybe four or five kilos, running with four or five kilos, weighted vests sometimes and I used to do lots and lots of burpees in the weighted vest. But I never had any static weights ever... I probably do about 1000 push-ups a day, I try and get through."

'Cobra' revealed that he only eats once a day, and it doesn't tend to be healthy food. He also expressed that he drinks alcohol and smokes cigars a lot now. When he was competing as a kickboxer for 10 years, however, he never drank alcohol.

