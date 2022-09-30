What did Bobby Brown discuss on Mike Tyson's latest Hotboxin' podcast? 

Mike Tyson was joined by legendary American singer and songwriter Bobby Brown on the latest episode of his HotBoxin' podcast.

While discussing a variety of topics during the episode, Bobby Brown and 'Iron Mike' mainly spoke about their time in rehab. Interestingly, Brown and Tyson were at the same rehab center while trying to get clean.

Bobby Brown recalled a story from their time in rehab that revealed how he found out Mike Tyson was in the same place. Brown revealed that American hip-hop artist Suge Knight and stand-up comedian Katt Williams, who once came to visit Tyson, were spotted by his wife. He said:

"We end up in the same place, both of us for the same f**king reasons. Just can't stop doing what we do, what we did at the time. I remember my wife showing up and saying, 'Guess who the fu*k I just saw at the gate?' and I was like, 'Who did you see at the gate?' She was like, 'Katt Williams and Suge Knight.' I was like, 'What the fu*k they're doing here?' and she was telling me, 'They're here to see Mike.'"

Watch the full podcast below:

What did Mike Tyson say about the rehab world?

'Iron Mike' has been quite vocal about his struggle with substance abuse. Tyson was addicted to drugs and alcohol, which partially resulted in his downfall as well.

However, just like most of his battles in life, Mike Tyson was able to overcome this as well when he went to rehab in 2009. As revealed by 'Iron Mike' himself, he started a vegan diet and spent over a year in rehab in order to stay clean.

During a 2011 interview with Graham Bensinger, Mike Tyson spoke about what it was like being in rehab. While suggesting that the rehab world is something else where everyone is happy and cheering for each other, 'Iron Mike' said:

"I met a conglomerate of interesting dynamic people that had my interest at heart as a human being. That rehab world is something else, almost like, a utopia world. Everyone's happy, everyone's positive, and [have the attitude] 'We're going to win!' Everybody has a hard story, but they're overcoming."

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far