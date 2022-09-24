What happened to Shakur Stevenson's mom?

Shakur Stevenson had to witness a bizarre incident following his win over Oscar Valdez earlier this year in May.

While Stevenson was at the post-fight press-conference, his mom was allegedly attacked by two women. The former Undisputed Super-Featherweight Champion was quick to rush to the aid of his mother. However, it only led to a bigger brawl breaking out.

As the brawl ensued, security at the MGM Arena got involved and Shakur Stevenson's crew started to fight the guards. However, the brawl cooled down after nearly 15 minutes when the local PD arrived.

The brawl was an unsavory end to a historic night for the 25-year-old who'd unified the Super-Featherweight Championship by beating Oscar Valdez.

Shakur Stevenson went on to be stripped off his title because the 25-year-old missed weight by 1.6lbs in his very next fight against Robson Conceicao, which took place recently.

Shakur Stevenson is eyeing a lightweight bout against Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko

As mentioned earlier, Stevenson took on Robson Conceicao last night. In what proved to be his last fight at super featherweight, he put on a dominating performance against Conceicao. Following his win, the 25-year-old expressed his intentions of wanting to move up in the weight.

During the post-fight interview, Stevenson was asked about his potential opponents in the 135lb division. Stevenson replied by suggesting that he is open to fighting Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. He stated:

"Anybody...we gotta fight the champ. Set it up, me and Devin [Haney], we can lock in after he fights [George] Kambosos. Let's get it on. I'll fight Lomachenko too."

It is worth noting that Devin Haney is set to take on George Kambosos Jr. in october for a highly anticipated rematch. Their previous meeting ended with Haney winning by a majority decision and becoming the Unified Lightweight Champion.

If Devin Haney manages to beat Kambosos once again, a potential fight against Stevenson will certainly be one to look out for.

