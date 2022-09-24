Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight time in 25 countries including USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more

Floyd Mayweather isn’t ready to bid goodbye to the sport of boxing, especially when he is still a cash cow.
The 46-year-old undefeated boxer will face Mikuru Asakura in the next few hours at the Saitama Arena in Japan. This is another fight that will fetch him another multi-million payday.
Asakura, the Japanese combatant, holds a pro MMA record of 16 wins, 3 losses, and 1 NC in which he has earned 10 stoppage victories. RIZN 38 will host the main-event with 10 more intriguing matchups on the undercard.
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura press conference below:
46-year-old Floyd Mayweather recently teased a professional comeback. He even confirmed rumors of him re-matching Conor McGregor. He has also verbally accepted a challenge to meet Jake Paul in a professional contest. That said, a lot of it depends on how he would look against Mikuru Asakura.
The fight will last for three rounds, and only a stoppage victory will be announced. If the fight goes the distance, neither man will have their hands raised. Here’s how to watch Mayweather vs. Asakura live.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura- How to watch the event live?
Mayweather vs. Asakura will be streamed live on FITE TV. The PPV price of the event is $19.99 in the USA and £17.73 in the UK. Streaming the fight via any other service is illegal and punishable by law. One can contact their local television distributor to learn more about the RIZN 38 card ft. Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura as the main event.
Mayweather vs. Asakura Time in 25 countries
Listed below are the timings for the Mayweather vs. Asakura event coverage across 25 countries.
USA (ET)- 11:00 PM, September 23
Canada- 11:00 PM, September 23
Mexico- 10:00 PM, September 23
Brazil- 12:00 PM, September 24
Argentina- 12:00 PM, September 24
UK- 4:00 AM, September 24
France- 5:00 AM, September 24
Germany- 5:00 AM, September 24
Spain- 5:00 AM, September 24
Ireland- 4:00 AM, September 24
Netherlands- 5:00 AM, September 24
Finland- 6:00 AM, September 24
Russia- 6:00 AM, September 24
India- 8:30 AM, September 24
Singapore- 11:00 AM, September 24
Hong Kong- 11:00 AM, September 24
Japan- 12:00 AM, September 24
Saudi Arabia- 6:00 AM, September 24
Srilanka- 8:300 AM, September 24
Bangladesh- 9:00 AM, September 24
China- 11:00 AM, September 24
Afghanistan- 7:30 AM, September 24
South Africa- 5:00 AM, September 24
Kenya- 6:00 AM, September 24
Zimbabwe-5:00 AM, September 24