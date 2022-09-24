Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight time in 25 countries including USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more

Floyd Mayweather isn’t ready to bid goodbye to the sport of boxing, especially when he is still a cash cow.

The 46-year-old undefeated boxer will face Mikuru Asakura in the next few hours at the Saitama Arena in Japan. This is another fight that will fetch him another multi-million payday.

Asakura, the Japanese combatant, holds a pro MMA record of 16 wins, 3 losses, and 1 NC in which he has earned 10 stoppage victories. RIZN 38 will host the main-event with 10 more intriguing matchups on the undercard.

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura press conference below:

46-year-old Floyd Mayweather recently teased a professional comeback. He even confirmed rumors of him re-matching Conor McGregor. He has also verbally accepted a challenge to meet Jake Paul in a professional contest. That said, a lot of it depends on how he would look against Mikuru Asakura.

The fight will last for three rounds, and only a stoppage victory will be announced. If the fight goes the distance, neither man will have their hands raised. Here’s how to watch Mayweather vs. Asakura live.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura- How to watch the event live?

Mayweather vs. Asakura will be streamed live on FITE TV. The PPV price of the event is $19.99 in the USA and £17.73 in the UK. Streaming the fight via any other service is illegal and punishable by law. One can contact their local television distributor to learn more about the RIZN 38 card ft. Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura as the main event.

Mayweather vs. Asakura Time in 25 countries

Listed below are the timings for the Mayweather vs. Asakura event coverage across 25 countries.

USA (ET)- 11:00 PM, September 23

Canada- 11:00 PM, September 23

Mexico- 10:00 PM, September 23

Brazil- 12:00 PM, September 24

Argentina- 12:00 PM, September 24

UK- 4:00 AM, September 24

France- 5:00 AM, September 24

Germany- 5:00 AM, September 24

Spain- 5:00 AM, September 24

Ireland- 4:00 AM, September 24

Netherlands- 5:00 AM, September 24

Finland- 6:00 AM, September 24

Russia- 6:00 AM, September 24

India- 8:30 AM, September 24

Singapore- 11:00 AM, September 24

Hong Kong- 11:00 AM, September 24

Japan- 12:00 AM, September 24

Saudi Arabia- 6:00 AM, September 24

Srilanka- 8:300 AM, September 24

Bangladesh- 9:00 AM, September 24

China- 11:00 AM, September 24

Afghanistan- 7:30 AM, September 24

South Africa- 5:00 AM, September 24

Kenya- 6:00 AM, September 24

Zimbabwe-5:00 AM, September 24

