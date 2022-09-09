What is YouTuber-turned-boxer AnEsonGib's boxing record?

AnEsonGib is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend against fellow YouTuber Austin McBroom.

While we are now seeing the influencer boxing scene really flourish, 'Gib' has been doing it for a while and was a part of YouTube's first-ever boxing event back in 2018. He has fought four times, including three amateur wins and a professional loss to Jake Paul.

'The Beast from the East' had his first fight against MaxPlays in 2018 and then went on to fight Jay Swingler later in the same year. He won both fights. It is worth noting that these fights were amateur bouts.

AnEsonGib's first pro fight came against Jake Paul in 2020. However, the bout didn't go quite as planned for 'Big Gibber' and he ended up suffering a first-round TKO. He returned to the ring a year later to face Taylor Holder in an amateur bout and secured a decision victory.

AnEsonGib will be looking forward to improving his boxing record with a win over Austin McBroom later this weekend.

Austin McBroom believes KSI won't fight AnEsonGib

There's a lot going on in the YouTube boxing scene at the moment, and KSI has made things a little more interesting with his recent wins over Swarmz and Luis Pineda. 'The Nightmare' called out a bunch of people for a potential match, which included the winner of Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib.

However, Austin McBroom believes KSI will not fight 'Gib' as he is good friends with him. However, McBroom feels that a bout between him and KSI could happen.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

"He's not going to fight him, he's one of his best friends. He really meant me... He also didn't want to disrespect Gib by saying he's fighting me, he wants to say '[I'll fight] the winner of' because he's good friends with him. That fight is going to happen after this, after he sees it's easy work, it's for sure going to happen."

Watch Austin McBroom's comments in the video below:

It is safe to say that Austin McBroom is looking forward to fighting KSI in the future. However, to do so, he will first need to get past 'Gib' this weekend.

