When Joe Rogan praised Andrew Tate's masculinity and detailed why we need him

Andrew Tate is certainly a huge talking point on many podcasts and in the media, but he's often spoken about in a negative light. However, Joe Rogan has praised the former kickboxer for his masculinity, which is apparently rare in today's society.

Joe Rogan isn't afraid to share his viewpoints on inflammable topics. This has sometimes put him in the firing line to receive criticism from left-leaning voices in the media. It is notable that Tate's controversial views on masculinity and women have earned him quite a following on social media.

On a recent installment of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan discussed Andrew Tate with his close friend and comedian Andrew Schulz. The pair alleged a lack of masculinity in today's generation. Schulz then jestingly said:

"Where's Andrew Tate when you need him?"

Rogan then commented on the need for masculinity, saying:

"Toxic masculinity, what that means is, 'Oh, you mean the men that carve the world.' You do need them [masculine men], you just don't think that you need them because you don't need them right now. Now Russia has them, China is making them more masculine [too]." [sic]

Watch the full clip here:

Andrew Tate on masculinity

The 35-year-old retired kickboxer is prone to making incendiary comments that have made him a polarizing figure. However, some of Tate's statements are less controversial than others. After amassing an impressive 43-9 kickboxing record, 'Cobra' has segued into becoming a social media sensation. He has enjoyed success inside, as well as outside of the kickboxing ring.

During a video for his viewers, Tate gave his definition of masculinity. 'Cobra' expressed an emphasis on hard work in order to be successful and suggested that masculinity comes in the same bracket as discipline. He said:

"If someone asked me to define masculinity, I would define it as feeling a certain way and doing the opposite or ignoring how you feel. It doesn't matter how i feel about the gym, it doesn't matter if I feel like going to work. None of that's important. I do what I'm supposed to do. The point of being a man is ignoring how you feel and doing your duty."

Watch the full clip here:

