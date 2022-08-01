Who can Jake Paul look to fight next?

After Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled, the entire event at Madison Square Garden was called off. There is yet to be any further news on a possible next opponent for Paul.

There are many options out there for Paul to take next, but the interest in Rahman was that he represented the first traditional boxer the 25-year-old would've faced.

This means that despite Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis being exciting potential opponents for Paul, none of them fall into the 'pro boxer' category.

In terms of YouTube boxers, KSI is set to face Alex Wassabi at the end of August and has made it clear that he isn't ready to face Paul yet. 'The Problem Child' has already faced AnEsonGib, who is set to face Austin McBroom next.

This could leave Paul's deal with Eddie Hearn being a likely option. The 5-0 boxer and Hearn agreed to a wager that if Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano, Paul would have to fight one of Hearn's cruiserweight boxers.

This was in April, where Taylor ultimately won. The promoter suggested 1-0 cruiserweight boxer Cheavon Clarke, who also publicly said he'd have no problem facing the YouTuber.

Ultimately, there's no further information on Paul's next fight date or opponent, but due to the intense fight camp that he's just undergone, it will likely be soon.

The history of fighters withdrawing from facing Jake Paul

Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated matchup after sharing a long-running rivalry due to both of their social media presences.

A fight got arranged for December 2021 but Fury pulled out due to suffering an injury. This meant that former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to face Paul in a rematch.

After the YouTube star brutally knocked out the MMA fighter, Paul vs. Fury was rescheduled for August 6. Once again, the matchup was canceled by the Brit, this time due to being denied access into the USA.

With three and a half weeks to go to find a new opponent, it was announced that Hasim Rahman Jr. would step in to take Fury's place and fight 'The Problem Child'.

The 31-year-old was, however, a natural heavyweight and was expected to cut down to the 200 lbs cruiserweight limit to face Jake Paul. The weight cut eventually took its toll on 'Gold Blooded' and a lack of progress was being made.

Ultimately, Hasim Rahman Jr. was forced to withdraw from the fight due to the inability to make the acceptable weight limit.

