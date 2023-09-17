Who is Diego Arua? Trainer dies of heart attack after Skye Nicolson fight

There was unfortunate news in the boxing world as trainer Diego Arua sadly passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Diego Arua is the trainer and husband of Sabrina Perez, who fought surging boxing star Skye Nicolson last night in Tijuana, Mexico. Nicolson earned a unanimous decision win to become the new interim WBC featherweight champion.

It was a frightening scene towards the end of the ninth round as the trainer appeared to be fine as he was giving instructions from his stool outside the ring before suddenly falling to the floor. He immediately received medical attention and was taken to the hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman took to X and confirmed that the 58-year-old passed away. He mentioned that the medical team did everything they could in order to save his life, writing:

"It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego Arua, who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Pérez fight in Tijuana. The medical services did everything possible and he died at the QDEP general hospital." [Translated]

Mauricio Sulaiman tweet regarding the tragic passing [Photo credit: @wbcmoro - Twitter]

We'd like to send our deepest condolences to Sabrina Perez and the Arua family during this difficult time.

Eddie Hearn reflects on Diego Arua'a passing

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Diego Arua's passing last night.

Hearn noted that he was sitting nearby when the 58-year-old collapsed after giving Sabrina Perez instructions during her fight with Skye Nicolson. He described what he witnessed and mentioned that he is keeping the trainer's family in his thoughts and prayers, saying:

"Sabrina Perez's trainer collapsed right next to us. You know, you could see that obviously he was having severe problems and unfortunately passed away...Tragic set of events. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to Sabrina Perez and the trainer and his team, and everybody in the families. It was heartbreaking to see." [0:10 - 0:35]