Why is Mike Tyson's Indian film getting boycott calls?

Controversy is brewing over Mike Tyson's special appearance in the upcoming Indian movie 'Liger.' While 'Iron Mike' has been a part of quite a few films over the years, he's probably going to remember this one the most for all the wrong reasons.

'Liger,' which is set to be released later this week, has been the subject of boycott calls over the past few days.

However, the reason for Liger's boycott calls lies in the fact that the movie's lead actor Vijay Deverakonda voiced his support for another movie which was boycotted by the fans, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. As the Indian movie star voiced his support for the film, his own movie started to get boycott calls.

As mentioned earlier, Mike Tyson's 'Liger' is set to be on August 25 and it will be interesting to see how well the movie performs at the box-office.

Mike Tyson reveals how his wife changed his perspective of women

'Iron Mike' has stated that his marriage to Lakiha Spicer has made him a changed man and has shifted his perspective on women. Tyson was married twice before meeting his current wife Spicer.

Tyson married Lakiha Spicer in 2009 and according to him, marrying his current partner at an older age has made him realize that women are the equal half in a relationship.

In a recent edition of expediTIously, Tyson opened up on the same and stated:

“Without my wife, I’m a savage animal. … I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I viewed them as pleasure. Now that I’m older, I look at them as the half. It makes me realize that I’m a man. And at this stage in my life, they’re my teachers.”

Watch what 'Iron Mike' had to say below:

It's clear that Tyson has undergone a transformation in recent years. His appearances across interviews, shows and podcasts indicate that the pride and pugnacious demeanor of 'Kid Dynamite' has fallen away from him in his advanced years.

The veneer of Tyson is much gentler now, and he frequently talks about his deepest feelings on his podcast HotBoxin' with Mike Tyson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal