"Play possum" - Shawn Porter details how Rolly Romero can claim upset win over Gervonta Davis

Shawn Porter believes Rolly Romero must pick the right moment to land his power shots if he is to have any chance of defeating Gervonta Davis this Saturday night.

Davis and Romero will fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship on the line. 'Tank' is the favourite going into the contest who many believe will be too skillful for the awkward and crude Romero. However, 'Rolly' is big for a lightweight and is recognized for his punching power.

Here's what Shawn Porter said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"Play possum and figure out a way to disguise your power and come and explode. You can't outbox Tank. What do you do? You land two good punches and then you gotta move the rest of the round because if you try to go back in there and do it again, you might get pieced up. I don't think that Rolly can win a boxing match against Tank Davis."

Watch the full interview with Porter on Fight Hype:

Both fighters are currently defeated but it is Davis who has displayed the better boxing skills so far by defeating former world champions such as Yuriorkis Gamboa, Leo Santa Cruz and Mario Barrios.

Romero's most notable win on his resume is his TKO victory over Anthony Yigit last year.

Will Rolly Romero use the tactics that Shawn Porter suggested?

Rolly Romero has been very confident in the build-up to his fight with Davis and stated in a previous interview that he would knock 'Tank' out in the first round.

Therefore, Romero seems to have no intention of biding his time in the bout and picking the perfect moment to land one of his signature punches. 'Rolly' has claimed 1st round knockout victories in the past, albeit against much lesser opposition than Davis.

It remains to be seen if Romero will put pressure on 'Tank' from the opening bell. Due to his brash personality, it is plausible that 'Rolly' was playing mindgames with his opponent and will stick to a more rigid gameplan on the night of the fight.

Watch Romero speak confidently in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku