Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos make weight ahead of Saturday showdown

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos are finally set to throw down. After months of waiting, several bout dates and two promoters, we're set to see the two undefeated fighters battle.

The bout was made official on Friday morning, as both men made weight. The unified lightweight champion Lopez stepped onto the scale at 135 pounds. Kambosos weighed in at 134.4 pounds, making the fight official for Saturday night's DAZN card.

The card notably was shifted to DAZN, from pay-per-view last month. This was mainly due to issues with the original promoter Triller, who had multiple bout dates for the card, and kept shifting it around.

The IBF eventually had Triller default the bout to the second highest bidder, Eddie Hearn's Matchroom. This arrangement led to DAZN gaining broadcast rights for this weekend.

Lopez and Kambosos have lots of heat heading into their fight

The staredown between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos was intense and fitting as the buildup to the bout has been intense. The rivalry kicked off at the first press conference for the bout, as Lopez and Kambosos nearly brawled on stage.

What was originally a mandatory defense for Lopez has since taken on a life of its own. Kambosos has done a great job of talking himself into the bout. That's not to say Lopez hasn't done a lot of talking himself, and even Lopez Sr. has gotten in on the fun.

Lopez Sr. interrupted Kambosos' open workout during fight week, which led to a scuffle between the two fighters' fathers. The incident is one of many that have built up this showdown.

Luckily for both fighters, there's no more talking to do. The lightweights will finally settle their feud Saturday night on DAZN.

Edited by Joshua Broom