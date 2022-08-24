"Too big for him" - Liam Williams doesn't believe Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn will be competitive

Liam Williams believes Chris Eubank Jr. will be physically too big for Conor Benn on October 8 at the O2 Arena in London.

Williams is Eubank Jr.'s most recent opponent. The Welshman faced the Brighton native back in February in Cardiff and came up short. Eubank Jr. dropped Williams four times en route to capturing a twelve-round unanimous decision.

After sharing the ring with Eubank Jr., 'The Machine' doubts Benn has the natural size required to be competitive. He said the following in an interview with iFL TV:

"I'm not overly excited by the fight if I'm being honest, because Eubank is two weights higher. Let's forget Eubank even fought at super middle and competed with the best super middleweights in the world... In terms of levels it's a good fight. But I think that Eubank will be a bit too big for him."

Chris Eubank Jr. famously took part in the World Boxing Super Series as a super middleweight in 2017. He knocked out Avni Yildrim in the third round of the quarter-finals. However, he lost to George Groves in the semi-finals via unanimous decision in a highly competitive contest.

Meanwhile, Conor Benn has never fought higher than welterweight. 'The Destroyer' is coming off a second-round stoppage win over Chris Van Heerden.

Chris Eubank Jr. claims he will not be at his best for Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn is set to take place at a catchweight of 157lbs with a rehydration clause on the day of the bout. Eubank Jr. has stated that these stipulations will make the fight more competitive. He said the following at the first press-conference:

"The restrictions, they're fair. They are fair because you are coming up. I won't be a hundred percent on the night... I can't be a hundred percent when I have to go down to a weight I haven't been to and then I can't rehydrate fully. That's fair because if I'm a hundred percent it's a public execution."

The rehydration limit for the contest has yet to be confirmed, but it is fair to assume that Eubank Jr. will be slighly drained when entering the ring. It remains to be seen if Benn can capitalize on a weakened Eubank Jr. or if the size difference is still too apparent.

