Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Preview and Prediction

Vasyl Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz are set to collide on ESPN this weekend.

'Loma' has been out of action since his decision victory over Richard Commey last year. Since then, the former champion has been in the military. He returned home to Ukraine to enlist once the war began earlier this year.

However, he's now set to return to the ring this Saturday, with a possible date with Devin Haney hanging in the balance. Standing in his way is the relatively unknown lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz, who's riding high after a win over Jamel Herring.

Will the former champion earn another crack at gold? Let's break it down.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Preview

Vasyl Lomachenko is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet, and it speaks to the strength of the division when he's not a champion.

'Loma' is one of the greatest technicians in the sport of boxing. He's not the most athletically gifted, hardest-hitting, or anything like that, but his mindset for the game is second to none.

Funnily enough, he will be facing Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday, who's a great technician himself. The 26-year-old earned the nickname 'The Technican' for a reason. While he's not yet seasoned at the top level, he's clearly a great boxer and has loads of potential.

An interesting aspect to the matchup is that the two lightweights used to be sparring partners. While that could be worrying, it seems that both men will be willing to stand and trade on Saturday. Not too unlike a similar recent fight between sparring partners, Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Prediction

It's a bit unfortunate in a way that Jamaine Ortiz is fighting Vasyl Lomachenko next, mainly because it's a bit too soon.

'The Technican' helped retire former champion Jamel Herring in May. However, a quick glimpse into his resume shows that he hasn't accomplished much beyond that victory. Now, he's jumping into the deep end of the division against 'Loma'.

For his part, the former champion has made it clear that he doesn't care if it's too soon for his sparring partner. It's hard not to blame him, as Lomachenko is in a position where he's fighting someone who's great, but is worse at everything than him.

Going along with that, this matchup has been criticized mainly because giving Vasyl Lomachenko a former sparring partner is a bit of a soft-touch matchup. The former champion is already one of the most intelligent boxers on the planet, and he has already seen everything the 26-year-old has done before.

The betting odds reflect how fans feel, as Lomachenko is a massive favorite. To add to the problem, Ortiz isn't too much of a heavy-hitter. There's little chance of a one-shot change in momentum in this fight.

The Outcome

Vasyl Lomachenko has a date with the undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney hanging in the balance. While many boxers would take their eyes off their current challenge, the former champion is not cut of the same cloth.

He's entirely focused on Jamaine Ortiz, and that's the problem. He's better than his foe in every facet of the game. While a late stoppage isn't out of the question here, it's not likely either.

Ortiz is still an excellent boxer with a great future, but this is a rough matchup for him at this point in his career. Expect the Ukrainian to dominate this weekend and possibly advance to a matchup with 'The Dream' next year.

Prediction: Vasyl Lomachenko by decision.

