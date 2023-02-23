WATCH: Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero reunite for first time since fight

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero have seemingly buried the hatchet.

'Tank' and 'Rolly' clashed last May in a fight that was long in the making. They were originally supposed to fight the previous December, but Romero was pulled due to legal issues. Isaac Cruz later went on to fight Davis instead, losing by a decision.

Nonetheless, the two lightweight contenders had a lot of bad blood heading into their fight last spring. Prior to the contest, Romero was seen as a huge underdog but fought well in the opening rounds of the fight. However, the success didn't last.

In round six, Gervonta Davis landed a devastating counter-shot that knocked out Rolando Romero. The bad blood between the two didn't stop with that night though. Over the last year, Romero has repeatedly called for a rematch, while Davis has consistently laughed off the idea.

While a rematch doesn't seem to be on the cards for the future, the two men did meet up yesterday. In a video posted to social media by TalkSport's Michael Benson, the two lightweights met and seemingly buried the hatchet.

The two shook hands and seemed to be in a good mood. While some rivalries never die in boxing, it seems that is not the case with Davis and Romero.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is finally official

According to Oscar De La Hoya, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is finally official for April 15th in Las Vegas.

Over the last few years, 'Tank' and 'KingRy' have traded words on social media and in person. Despite that talk, many fans were shocked when the two announced that they would fight late last year.

However, as is the case in boxing, until it's put to paper, the fight isn't complete. Following Davis' knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia in January 2023, all the major hurdles preventing the lightweight title fight seemed to be done with.

That wasn't the case. Both men, as well as their promoters and managers, came out last month and stated that the bout wasn't yet finalized, and the fight wasn't signed. At the time, it was reported that the big hold-up was a rematch clause, as well as broadcasting rights.

Well, it seems those issues have been resolved. As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN and later confirmed by Oscar De La Hoya, the fight has been signed for April 15th in Las Vegas.

DAZN, which broadcasts Garcia's fights, received a contract from Showtime on Sat. and the broadcast portion could be finalized by the end of the weekend Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have now signed contracts for an April 15 fight in Las Vegas, sources tell @MikeCoppinger DAZN, which broadcasts Garcia's fights, received a contract from Showtime on Sat. and the broadcast portion could be finalized by the end of the weekend Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have now signed contracts for an April 15 fight in Las Vegas, sources tell @MikeCoppinger.DAZN, which broadcasts Garcia's fights, received a contract from Showtime on Sat. and the broadcast portion could be finalized by the end of the weekend https://t.co/BVyaRX29Gk

