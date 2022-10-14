When is Devin Haney's next fight?

Devin Haney is set to return to action this weekend against George Kambosos Jr. in a rematch from their bout in June of this year.

'The Dream' has been regarded as one of the best prospects in boxing since making his professional debut in 2015. In 2019, Haney earned the WBC Lightweight Title, making all the hype justified as he became a world champion.

Earlier this year, the American began marching toward all-time great status. In June, Haney traveled to Australia to face George Kambosos Jr. in a lightweight championship unification fight. Despite marching into the champion's home country, he was victorious.

On that night in June, Devin Haney dominated George Kambosos Jr. At the end of the 12-round duration, there was no question as to who won. The judges assured Haney of his unified lightweight championship status by handing him a lopsided decision win.

Following the victory, many fans were hoping to see the newly-crowned lightweight titleholder face Vasyl Lomachenko. 'Loma' has been out of action for a while, due to him serving in the Ukrainian military since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

However, those hopes were quashed, as 'The Emperor' activated his rematch clause in the weeks following the contest. Thanks to that rematch clause, fans will get to see Haney and Kambosos Jr. run it back this Saturday.

Will Devin Haney defeat George Kambosos Jr. in the rematch?

As of now, Devin Haney is a mind-boggling large favorite to defeat George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday.

Simply put, their first outing in June wasn't close. While 'The Emperor' showed his trademark heart and aggression, he couldn't land anything of substance. By the end of the night, most fans and pundits had Kambosos Jr. win a few rounds at most.

The sheer one-sidedness of the contest shocked fans when the former champion activated his rematch clause. Since then, Kambosos Jr. has done his best to sell the fight, stating that he will find the right shot to put out 'The Dream'.

While some Australian fight fans might believe him, the oddsmakers don't buy it. According to MGM, Devin Haney is a massive betting favorite to defeat George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday.

The unified lightweight champion is currently the massive -700 betting favorite to pull off the win. Meanwhile, the former titleholder sits at + 500 for any fans hoping for the underdog to pull off the upset.

With odds like that, it's clear that oddsmakers are rolling with the American to retain.

