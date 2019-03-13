10 Deserving candidates for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Every year, the WWE has a Wrestlemania weekend tradition; The Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

It's a chance for the WWE to honor the legacy and contributions of men and women who gave their bodies and souls to sports entertainment and professional wrestling. Each year, there is one thing that is absolutely guaranteed; Someone is going to be left off the list, and people on the internet will complain about it.

Since pro wrestling has been around for more than a hundred years, and the WWE only inducts around a dozen wrestlers each year, there are bound to be fans who feel miffed that one of their favorites didn't make the cut. However, there are times when the criticism is absolutely on point.

With decidedly non-wrestling talent Torrie Wilson an inductee for 2019, and Sunny being a past inductee, there are definitely some people who should have made it into the hall of fame first.

Here are ten wrestlers who deserve to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019.

#1 Big Van Vader

Big Van Vader was born Leon White, and his massive size was noticed at an early age. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders but was forced to retire before completing his first season due to a ruptured patella.

Vader was scouted by Lou Thesz's AWA promotion while working out in a gym. He debuted as Baby Bull and was pushed as a face because the promoters thought he was too handsome to be a believable heel. He would challenge AWA champion Stan"the Lariat" Hansen for the world title, unsuccessfully.

It was in Japan where Vader became a megastar. After he defeated legendary Japanese wrestling star Antonio Inoki in a brief squash match, the fans in Sumo Hall rioted, which wound up banning pro wrestling events for over a decade.

He would bear the coveted IWGP championship, and also won the WCW World title when he returned to America.

Why he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame: Vader redefined what it meant to be a superheavyweight in the world of wrestling, performing moonsaults and splashes with the greatest of ease. A true international star, Vader wrestled all over the world and left behind an impressive legacy before his death.

