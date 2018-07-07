10 Dream acquisitions for WWE's roster.

Brian Cage of Impact/GFW

These are the wrestlers the WWE truly needs to continue their dominance.

Talent has always shifted in the pro wrestling world. More than simply a matter of 'grass is greener' syndrome, there are often good reasons behind these shifts.

Sometimes a wrestler will fail to catch on in one company, only to become a major star in another. This happened with Steve Austin and Rick Rude, who both broke through into the main event after leaving the companies where they gained their initial fame.

One adage has always seemed to be true, however; Sooner or later, most of the talented wrestlers end up working for WWE. This is partly a matter of money--the WWE can afford to pay wrestlers quite well and shares in merchandising revenue--but is also about exposure and performing on the largest stage possible. While Broadway shows and independent films may win all the awards, it's the big tentpole movies that make the money and get most of the public's attention. The WWE is like the big tentpole movie, while other federations such as ROH are more like the Broadway show.

That being said, there are certain active wrestlers that the WWE truly needs to sign if they want to stay on top. Here are ten dream acquisitions for the WWE roster, and how likely they are to join.

#1.The Villain Marty Scurll

Swagger, style, panache, and breeding; The Villain presents a truly unique talent that the WWE would be hard pressed to pass up on. He's already WWE-ready just based on his look and gimmick, but then you factor in his tremendous talent between the ropes and you have a man who could keep up with the 205 Live performers and still make a big impact on the main roster.

Will he sign or won't he? It remains to be seen. Right now Scurll is doing well for himself on the indie circuit and his deals with ROH and New Japan, but we're betting if they offered a contract he would bite.