Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Dream acquisitions for WWE's roster.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.06K   //    07 Jul 2018, 12:11 IST

Brian Cage of Impact/GFW
Brian Cage of Impact/GFW

These are the wrestlers the WWE truly needs to continue their dominance.

Talent has always shifted in the pro wrestling world. More than simply a matter of 'grass is greener' syndrome, there are often good reasons behind these shifts.

Sometimes a wrestler will fail to catch on in one company, only to become a major star in another. This happened with Steve Austin and Rick Rude, who both broke through into the main event after leaving the companies where they gained their initial fame.

One adage has always seemed to be true, however; Sooner or later, most of the talented wrestlers end up working for WWE. This is partly a matter of money--the WWE can afford to pay wrestlers quite well and shares in merchandising revenue--but is also about exposure and performing on the largest stage possible. While Broadway shows and independent films may win all the awards, it's the big tentpole movies that make the money and get most of the public's attention. The WWE is like the big tentpole movie, while other federations such as ROH are more like the Broadway show.

That being said, there are certain active wrestlers that the WWE truly needs to sign if they want to stay on top. Here are ten dream acquisitions for the WWE roster, and how likely they are to join.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

#1.The Villain Marty Scurll

<p>

Swagger, style, panache, and breeding; The Villain presents a truly unique talent that the WWE would be hard pressed to pass up on. He's already WWE-ready just based on his look and gimmick, but then you factor in his tremendous talent between the ropes and you have a man who could keep up with the 205 Live performers and still make a big impact on the main roster.

Will he sign or won't he? It remains to be seen. Right now Scurll is doing well for himself on the indie circuit and his deals with ROH and New Japan, but we're betting if they offered a contract he would bite.


Page 1 of 10 Next
Brian Cage Kenny Omega
10 of the best  NWA/WCW Television Champions of all time.
RELATED STORY
Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block B
RELATED STORY
5 best WWE Games 
RELATED STORY
Why wrestling fans can chant whatever they want!
RELATED STORY
10 Masked wrestlers who weren't fooling anyone
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Cody Rhodes gives his thoughts on the...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best wrestlers who have never appeared on RAW or...
RELATED STORY
The Man, the Myth, the Legend Vol. 3: Rowdy Roddy Piper
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Matches of WrestleMania 34 Weekend
RELATED STORY
PREVIEW: G1 Special in San Francisco
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us