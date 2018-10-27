×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

10 Men who could be WWE's "Top Guy" while Roman Reigns recovers.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23   //    27 Oct 2018, 14:42 IST

Enter caption

The Fickle Finger of Fate has shown itself, and Roman Reigns will be taking time off from the ring to fight illness.

But the question is, what is WWE going to do without its top star? The problem is akin to one that might strike a series such as Bull if Michael Weatherly took ill...and Bull were performed live in front of an audience every week, with no seasons fifty-two weeks a year.

So, the WWE must move on from Roman for the time being and fast. But who do you find to fill such big shoes?

Here are ten men who are qualified to be the next 'Top Guy' in WWE.

1.Brock Lesnar

Enter caption

The Empires of the future are the empires of the past, so the saying goes. Could that ring true for Brock Lesnar?

When you talk about Lesnar, you talk about name recognition. Not just on a small scale, either. Lesnar's name is known on virtually every continent, even among people who don't watch wrestling due to his once--and perhaps future--reign as UFC heavyweight champion.

Legend has it that Vince McMahon elbowed his way through a crowd of over a hundred people just to shake Brock Lesnar's hand when he wasn't even signed to the company. To get the boss's attention just by showing up is surely a sign that you're going to accomplish great things, and Lesnar has certainly done that.

Why he might be the Top Guy: Lesnar has massive mainstream appeal, a bonafide reputation as a world-class fighter, and brings plenty of marketability to the ring.

Why he might not be the top guy after all: Lesnar is a part-timer, and you really need the star of your show to be present at least most of the time. Without Heyman, his promos are only so-so.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
10 Reasons Dolph Ziggler deserves to be the "Top Guy" in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons pushing Roman Reigns is a mistake, and 5 that...
RELATED STORY
10 Pro Wrestling Legends who are overrated
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Kayfabe is dead in pro wrestling, and 5 reasons...
RELATED STORY
10 Pro Wrestlers who may become the Next Big Thing
RELATED STORY
10 Underrated Utility Players in Pro Wrestling Today
RELATED STORY
Word's Strongest Men: 10 of the Strongest Wrestlers Ever
RELATED STORY
The Man, the Myth, the Legend Vol. 6: The Road Warriors
RELATED STORY
10 Takeaways from SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Sami Callihan Has Harsh Words For Austin Aries...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us