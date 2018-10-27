10 Men who could be WWE's "Top Guy" while Roman Reigns recovers.

The Fickle Finger of Fate has shown itself, and Roman Reigns will be taking time off from the ring to fight illness.

But the question is, what is WWE going to do without its top star? The problem is akin to one that might strike a series such as Bull if Michael Weatherly took ill...and Bull were performed live in front of an audience every week, with no seasons fifty-two weeks a year.

So, the WWE must move on from Roman for the time being and fast. But who do you find to fill such big shoes?

Here are ten men who are qualified to be the next 'Top Guy' in WWE.

1.Brock Lesnar

The Empires of the future are the empires of the past, so the saying goes. Could that ring true for Brock Lesnar?

When you talk about Lesnar, you talk about name recognition. Not just on a small scale, either. Lesnar's name is known on virtually every continent, even among people who don't watch wrestling due to his once--and perhaps future--reign as UFC heavyweight champion.

Legend has it that Vince McMahon elbowed his way through a crowd of over a hundred people just to shake Brock Lesnar's hand when he wasn't even signed to the company. To get the boss's attention just by showing up is surely a sign that you're going to accomplish great things, and Lesnar has certainly done that.

Why he might be the Top Guy: Lesnar has massive mainstream appeal, a bonafide reputation as a world-class fighter, and brings plenty of marketability to the ring.

Why he might not be the top guy after all: Lesnar is a part-timer, and you really need the star of your show to be present at least most of the time. Without Heyman, his promos are only so-so.

