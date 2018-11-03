10 superstars who deserve to be WWE Universal Champion more than Brock Lesnar

There are more deserving men on RAW.

When it was announced that Roman Reigns would be taking some time off to recover from a relapse of Leukemia, immediate speculation began as to what the WWE would do with the Universal title.

Would they hold it up and have a tournament? Have the top two contenders face off? Or perhaps even put the title on hiatus while Reigns recovered?

WWE chose the second option, to have the two top contenders face off. Braun and Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate and the Monster among men had their contest and Brock Lesnar walked away the winner. The only problem with that is there are men who are far more deserving of being the WWE Universal champion.

Here are ten men who deserve to be WWE Universal champion more than Brock Lesnar.

#1. Seth Rollins

We'll start with perhaps the most obvious choice. Seth Rollins, the Crossfit Jesus himself. The former Tyler Black who came up the brutal yet technical ranks of Ring of Honor to distinguish himself in NXT.

Once brought up to the main roster as one of the Shield, Seth spent some time struggling to stand out in that group for more than just his multicoloured hair. He persevered and developed the 'Architect' character, who would eventually turn on his Shield mates and join the dark side of the Authority.

From there, WWE has seemingly been unsure what to do with Seth. His first WWE title reign was cut short by injury, and these days he was mostly acting as support for main star Roman Reigns before his untimely exit.

Seth is a full-time wrestler with plenty of toughness and technical skill. He excels at the WWE style of wrestling and would make a better choice than Lesnar or Strowman.

