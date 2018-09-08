Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Things to expect if "All In 2" happens.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
923   //    08 Sep 2018, 13:57 IST

<p>

It all started with a tweet.

Dave Meltzer, the premiere wrestling online journalist, was asked if he thought smaller promotions like ROH would ever be able to sell out a ten thousand seat arena. His response? "Not anytime soon."

On his Twitter account, Cody replied with a simple message.

<p>

The gauntlet had been cast down and picked up. The challenge was set and accepted. Cue the disbelievers who nay-sayed the entire event during the promotional phase, right up until the event sold out in less than an hour.

There are many profound ways that All In has altered the wrestling landscape. With the resounding success of the largest independent show in wrestling history, a sequel is all but guaranteed.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

So, what can you expect from All In part 2? Read on to find out!

#1. Expect a bigger venue with more seating.

<p>

Cody and the Young Bucks had expected that it would take some time--months--to sell all the tickets to All In. However, that was not the case. Not only did they sell all ten thousand seats, they went over that amount to the tune of 11, 263. Quite impressive, and with All In nearing certainty it is also certain that they will attempt to book even more seating area for their next event.

#2. More titles will be on the line.

Enter captio

The NWA had become a shell of its former self since the JC productions days. In fact, many wrestling fans who do not follow the independent circuit assumed it had shut down for good.

Thanks to a title change at All In, the NWA has gotten more publicity in a few weeks than they have had in the ten years prior. With all the attention garnered by the NWA, you can expect to see more independent promotions willing to let their champions defend at All In 2.


1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ALL IN Professional Wrestling Event The Young Bucks Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Kenny Omega
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
ALL IN Match Predictions
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to the success of ALL IN
RELATED STORY
Wrestle Review: ALL IN 2018
RELATED STORY
10 Ways "All In" has changed the pro wrestling landscape.
RELATED STORY
What if Bret Hart books All-In 2?
RELATED STORY
ALL IN 2018: Matches Start time, Live stream Info & How...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers We Would Like To See At ALL IN
RELATED STORY
ALL-IN News: Top name for ALL-IN suffering from flu; Will...
RELATED STORY
10 Underrated Utility Players in Pro Wrestling Today
RELATED STORY
ALL IN Predictions That Won't Happen
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us