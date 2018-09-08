10 Things to expect if "All In 2" happens.

It all started with a tweet.

Dave Meltzer, the premiere wrestling online journalist, was asked if he thought smaller promotions like ROH would ever be able to sell out a ten thousand seat arena. His response? "Not anytime soon."

On his Twitter account, Cody replied with a simple message.

The gauntlet had been cast down and picked up. The challenge was set and accepted. Cue the disbelievers who nay-sayed the entire event during the promotional phase, right up until the event sold out in less than an hour.

There are many profound ways that All In has altered the wrestling landscape. With the resounding success of the largest independent show in wrestling history, a sequel is all but guaranteed.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

So, what can you expect from All In part 2? Read on to find out!

#1. Expect a bigger venue with more seating.

Cody and the Young Bucks had expected that it would take some time--months--to sell all the tickets to All In. However, that was not the case. Not only did they sell all ten thousand seats, they went over that amount to the tune of 11, 263. Quite impressive, and with All In nearing certainty it is also certain that they will attempt to book even more seating area for their next event.

#2. More titles will be on the line.

The NWA had become a shell of its former self since the JC productions days. In fact, many wrestling fans who do not follow the independent circuit assumed it had shut down for good.

Thanks to a title change at All In, the NWA has gotten more publicity in a few weeks than they have had in the ten years prior. With all the attention garnered by the NWA, you can expect to see more independent promotions willing to let their champions defend at All In 2.

1 / 9 NEXT