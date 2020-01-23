3 interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (January 22, 2020)

MJF got thrown into a pool during a special episode of AEW Dynamite!

In a special edition of AEW Dynamite which emanated from Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager, there were several contrasting moments such as Jon Moxley becoming the number #1 contender for Jericho's AEW World Championship to MJF being thrown into a pool by The Young Bucks.

For a wrestling show that took place on a cruise, AEW managed to succeed in entertaining the fans for the most part. Despite some repetitive issues with the product, the episode focused on bits that have been working for the past few weeks now.

This also shifted focus away from mixed portions of their programming like Dark Order and The Nightmare Collective, drawing attention to what people love the most about AEW in general.

On that note, here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (January 22, 2020).

#3: Jon Moxley was bound to win his match against PAC

AEW had been delaying the inevitable for weeks, until last night, when Jon Moxley officially became the #1 contender for Chris Jericho's World Title.

Moxley did so by defeating PAC during the main event of the episode, which was easily predictable when you think about it.

Jon Moxley is on a hot streak right now and the most obvious direction for him is to challenge the top Champion of the show. Moreover, Jericho and Moxley are already embroiled in a heated feud against each other, whereas PAC has been teasing an eventual showdown with Kenny Omega.

Although PAC and Moxley had a decent main event contest during the episode, it felt like predictability hindered the bout from crossing a certain level of greatness that people have gotten accustomed to from the AEW Product.

#2: Britt Baker may not be the most bankable star to lead the AEW Women's Division

AEW are bent on correcting some mistakes made with the Women's Division so far. But at some point, you might have to call out a performer for his/her credibility on getting the job done.

The company has already tried to present Dr. Britt Baker as the company's top babyface, and that didn't work as well as one would have hoped.

So they turned her heel last night when Tony Schiavone asked Baker about a questionable victory against a debuting Priscilla Kelly.

Aside from Schiavone's hilarious reaction to Baker talking about his Starbucks past, the latter's heel turn had people questioning whether or not Baker can pull her act together right now.

I don't know what exactly it is, but Baker's post-match promo wasn't intriguing in any form whatsoever.

Britt Baker might become an impressive Superstar someday, but she has a long way to go for that to happen.

#1: Adam Page & Kenny Omega's Tag Team Titles win may lead to an eventual showdown with The Young Bucks

One of the biggest takeaways from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite included Kenny Omega and Adam Page defeating SCU to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Adam Page has had a recurring drinking problem on AEW Dynamite for the past few weeks, and that would eventually lead to an awkward moment between The Young Bucks and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

This visible tension between several members of The Elite could lead to various interesting scenarios, and one of them has to be a match where Adam Page & Kenny Omega takes on The Young Bucks. This could even be the next big feud for AEW's Tag Team Division.

For what it's worth, putting the Tag Team Titles on a unit composed of two predominantly singles Superstars is one of the most recurring angles in the pro-wrestling industry right now.

