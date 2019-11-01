3 Interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (October 30, 2019)

Kartik Arry

Chris Jericho's Inner Circle terrorized babyfaces on AEW's Halloween Eve episode

This week's AEW Dynamite episode was a perfect blend of entertainment and wrestling at the same time.

As expected, the in-ring quality of matches featured on the show was great, as always. But AEW also incorporated some campiness into their program this week, utilizing the Halloween Eve themes to their full extent.

It was a strong show in terms of promos as well, and it felt as if the 2-hour program was a perfect summary of events without overextending the show's premise at all.

The episode was eventful as well, as history was made when Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (SCU) were crowned as the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's AEW Dynamite (October 30, 2019):

#3 An unhinged Jon Moxley against "AEW Management" is the best version of his character we have seen so far

"The Librarian" Peter Avalon was on the receiving end of Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift last night. A few moments later, Moxley would turn his attention to the audience to cut one of the best promos of his career. He talked about how AEW officials are trying to hold him back just like any other major corporation he's been a part of before.

Moxley's violent nature might be too much to handle for AEW and Turner Executives, who ironically made Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega an unsanctioned match for AEW's upcoming Pay-Per-View.

Moxley's promo was a major shift in tone from the episode's campy segments.

It truly showcased Moxley as one of the company's top stars. His aggressive promo reminded us that in a show where heel and face stables are the major focus of weekly programming, Moxley stands as a lone wolf trying to carve his path to the top.

Of course, his anti-authoritarian nature makes Jon Moxley a compelling character to watch. It will certainly be interesting to see how Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley cross paths at Full Gear.

