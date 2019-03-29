Fantasy Booking: 3 Opponents for CM Punk at AEW

When CM Punk decided to leave professional wrestling back in January of 2014, most didn't expect that he'd take this much time away from the business, as just about everybody who leaves wrestling, mainly WWE, always ends up coming back in the end.

In several interviews since his departure, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had made it perfectly clear that, at least as of right now, he's not interested in a return to pro wrestling. However, he still remains the hottest free agent on the market, and if he does go back to pro wrestling, he'll certainly get paid a ton of money to do so.

Fortunately, Punk going 0-2 in the UFC hasn't really hurt him in the pro wrestling world, as most respect the fact that he was willing to put everything on the line inside the Octagon. He also handled his two losses like a true professional, which was probably the biggest reason why his value hasn't lessened since his WWE departure.

If he does return to pro wrestling one day, it's probably pretty safe to assume that he'll do so in All Elite Wrestling, and with that in mind, here are three potential opponents for the former WWE Champ if he does decide to sign with AEW in the future.

#3. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho and CM Punk worked together quite a bit towards the end of Punk's WWE run, and the two had fantastic matches together. Furthermore, Jericho is probably the only one in AEW right now who can hang with the ex-pro wrestler on the microphone.

Everyone knows that Punk is fantastic, both in the ring and on the microphone, but he has been away from the business for over five years now, so he might be a bit rusty upon his return to the squared circle. Thus, it would make sense to pair him with a familiar face to make it easier for him to knock the cobwebs.

It might be a bit odd to see two guys who were so strongly associated with WWE in the fans' eyes work against each other in a brand new, upstart company like AEW, which is promising to be an alternative to Vince McMahon's company. But, without a doubt, Jericho would be the best person in the company to pair Punk with for his first match in over five years.

