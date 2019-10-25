3 Things AEW Dynamite got right this week (October 23rd)

AEW Dynamite delivered yet again and put on a good show for the fourth week in a row. This wasn't the best show, but it was home to some good matches and moments. It's quite surprising that they have defeated NXT in the ratings every week, but at this rate, it's going to become the trend.

On this week's show, the semi-final matches of the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament took place. The Lucha Bros took on the exciting Private Party, and SCU faced The Dark Order to book a place in the finals. Meanwhile, Dr. Britt Baker looked to get back on track in her hometown, after failing to win the AEW Women's Championship to Riho.

The Inner Circle has been causing a lot of chaos over the last few weeks and put away everyone in their path. Did they get their comeuppance this week?

In the main event, PAC looked for redemption as he faced Jon Moxley, who betrayed him last week. With that said, let's look at three things AEW Dynamite got right this week.

#3 The Inner Circle get attacked

The Inner Circle, except for Jake Hager were among the audience to watch SCU vs. Dark Order. After the match, Cody came out to a pop to cut a promo in the ring but was constantly interrupted by Jericho and his troops. Cody realized that he would be at a disadvantage if he tries to chase Jericho.

Following that, Dustin Rhodes, MJF, and shockingly DDP came out to aid Cody. DDP was a great friend of Dusty Rhodes, and so this made sense; this was also a nice surprise to the crowd. Together, they chased and attacked the cowardly Inner Circle.

They got the upper hand before officials had to separate them. Maybe things would be different if Jake Hager was available, but this was a good way for Cody to even up the odds. The Inner Circle got some comeuppance, albeit minor, which makes things interesting going forward.

