3 Things AEW Subtly told us on Dynamite

We're about a week and a half away from AEW's Full Gear PPV, and Dynamite was a good to great show for the fifth week in a row.

There has been some criticism about the AEW product online, although this is perhaps unfair as AEW is still very new to producing weekly television. With time and experience, they will potentially grow more into their own style, but the fact that they've given us a good show every week so far must be appreciated.

In this week's episode, the finals of the AEW Tag Team Classic took place as The Lucha Bros took on SCU. Things were made personal between the two teams when Lucha Bros attacked Christopher Daniels a few weeks ago, and the match delivered as expected. Meanwhile, The Elite took on Kip Sabian & The Hybrid2, who've barely been on TV so far, in a fun match. Jon Moxley finally got the opportunity to speak his mind on his upcoming match at the Full Gear PPV against Kenny Omega.

Cody and Chris Jericho also signed the contracts for their match at Full Gear and set things in motion. That said, let's look at three things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite.

#3. Building up the women's division

The AEW Women's division has arguably been one of the weak points of the show in the last five weeks. It doesn't feel like it's as important as other elements of the show and is potentially skippable without missing anything major. That's a problem that the company may need to address as the Women's Division roster is not exactly stacked right now, and they've been running the risk of diminishing fan interest in the division.

Until now, only Riho and Britt Baker have found any time to express themselves and connect with the fans. Nyla Rose has been absent ever since her title match against Riho for some reason. But things looked like they are going to change as this week's episode had a match between Hikaru Shida and Shanna. These two women got enough time to showcase themselves.

Neither Riho nor Britt Baker was on the show, which indicates that the company is looking to build other women as well. Besides that, Brandi Rhodes was backstage in a room with pictures of all women on the roster.

