4 reasons why AEW have allowed their Superstars to perform outside the company

During a recent Northeast Wrestling event, Jox Moxley faced and defeated Nzo (Enzo Amore) & Cass XL (Big Cass) in the main event.

On the other hand, he and Chris Jericho are also scheduled to work on New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) too. It surprised some fans that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) allowed Superstars like Moxley and Jericho to work outside the company. Moxley's next NJPW appearance would happen when G1 Climax 29 tournament would begin. Meanwhile, other AEW talents are also making appearances outside the company.

If we look at WWE, something like this seldom happens. Vince McMahon doesn't allow his Superstars to perform outside WWE, which is understandable. But why is AEW doing this? They haven't partnered with any of these promotions, which means they won't earn a single penny from them. Here are 4 reasons why AEW allowed it's employees to wrestle on non-AEW events.

#4 These appearances are bound to benefit AEW in the long run

A great business strategy?

AEW wrestlers are making headlines for working outside the company. It isn't benefiting AEW at the moment but in the future, it will.

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are one of the few biggest names in wrestling today. They are in demand and by signing them, AEW has gotten advantage among other wrestling companies. So even though Moxley and Jericho are working in other promotions, AEW is getting the exposure. NJPW fans know that these Superstars are contracted with AEW and if they like their work, they would probably give AEW a try. From a business perspective, it is what AEW needs right now - fans from all around the world.

